2027: Rivers PDP Chairman Declares Final Position On Wike’s Rainbow Coalition, Tinubu

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Chukwuemeka Aaron, has declared that the party will support the candidacy of President Bola Tinubu and all other candidates adopted by the Rainbow Coalition for the 2027 election.

He said the party will mobilize and vote for the candidates in the 2027 polls.

Naija News reports that he made the commitment on Tuesday while speaking at a gathering of the Rainbow Coalition at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He described the Rainbow Coalition as a platform that has brought harmony to the politics of Rivers State.

“The Rainbow Coalition is one of its kind. It is a phenomenon that has been introduced to bring harmony to our politics in Rivers State, and harmony is the way to go in life.

“We all resolved as a party to stand by all the candidates that will be chosen by the Rainbow Coalition. We will firmly stand with them, do all we can to ensure that we vote, mobilise our people and deliver them,” he said.

He specifically called on members and supporters of the PDP in Rivers State to support Tinubu, arguing that the President has done well and should be allowed to continue his developmental projects across the country by voting him for a second term.

“This particular President has set this country on the path of progress. And for a country that wants progress, we need to allow him complete his second tenure so that we will see the result,” he said.

The PDP chairman added that governorship candidates participating in the Rainbow Coalition have also decided to support Tinubu’s re-election bid.