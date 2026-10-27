Jigawa People Will Pay The Price If PDP Loses 2027 Election – Party Chieftain Declares

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Jigawa State, Umar Danjani, has warned that residents of the state could face four years of regret if the party fails to win the 2027 governorship election.

Danjani argued that a defeat for the PDP would affect not only its candidates but also the people of Jigawa, who, according to him, stand to lose the opportunity to enjoy better leadership.

He said the party had experienced and qualified candidates capable of improving governance and restoring the pride of the state.

Danjani, the immediate past PDP State Deputy Chairman and the party’s candidate for the Hadejia/Auyo/Kafin-Hausa Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives, made the remarks in Hausa in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“Even if a governorship election is conducted today and the PDP fails to win, it will not be the party’s candidates alone who will suffer. The people of Jigawa State will be the ones to pay the price, enduring four years of regret,” he stated.

The PDP chieftain also praised former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido, describing him as one of the most committed politicians in Northern Nigeria.

According to Danjani, Lamido’s record in public service and his concern for the welfare of the people set him apart from many political leaders in the region.

He described the former governor as “the most outstanding performing governor in Northern Nigeria during his tenure,” adding that his administration raised Jigawa’s profile both within and outside the country.

Danjani maintained that Lamido’s achievements had set a standard of governance that subsequent administrations had struggled to match.

He also argued that the PDP had a strong team of political leaders with the experience and qualifications needed to move the state forward.

He listed former lawmakers, ex-commissioners and individuals with doctoral degrees among the party’s political figures, saying their experience would be an advantage if the PDP wins the 2027 elections.

The party chieftain also praised the PDP’s Director-General of Campaign in the state, describing him as an experienced political activist and businessman who had served as a member of the Jigawa State House of Assembly and as a permanent secretary.

According to Danjani, the campaign director’s background in politics and public service would strengthen the party’s campaign ahead of the election.

He also expressed confidence in the PDP’s governorship candidate, describing him as a traditional ruler, businessman and political heir with three degrees in political studies.

Danjani said the candidate was a young and modern politician with considerable support among voters.

On the deputy governorship candidate, he highlighted his years in public service, noting that his career culminated in his appointment as Head of the Jigawa State Civil Service.

Danjani also pointed to the credentials of the party’s senatorial candidate for Jigawa South-West, Sulaiman Abba, whom he described as a former senior police officer who rose through the ranks to become an Inspector-General of Police.

He said the candidate’s experience was another example of the calibre of individuals seeking political offices under the PDP.

The former deputy state chairman further claimed that the PDP had a unique advantage in legislative experience, arguing that it was the only party in the country fielding three candidates who had previously served as Speakers of the Jigawa State House of Assembly.

Speaking about his own ambition to represent Hadejia/Auyo/Kafin-Hausa Federal Constituency, Danjani said his political experience and relationship with the people made him stand out among the contestants.

“Despite being among the younger contestants, I believe my record of political engagement, public service and personal relationships distinguishes me from my opponents,” he said.

He added that his experience included serving as the party’s state deputy chairman and participating in efforts to secure the release of people he described as oppressed individuals from prison.

Danjani, who also said he came from a family with a strong political background, maintained that a PDP victory in 2027 would mean more than a win for the party.

According to him, the party’s success would give the people of Jigawa an opportunity to regain their dignity, pride and confidence in the future of the state.

He urged voters to consider the experience, qualifications and public service records of the party’s candidates before deciding who to support in the 2027 general elections.