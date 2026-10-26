Edo PDP Condemns Attack On MC Porcupine, Demands Arrest Of Sponsors

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has called for the arrest and prosecution of those responsible for the alleged attack on popular entertainer Osagie Idieda, also known as MC Porcupine or MC Porkupyne.

The party also urged security agencies to identify those who allegedly sponsored or financed the attack, warning that Edo State must not become a centre of political violence.

MC Porcupine was reportedly attacked by hoodlums while returning from an event in Benin City on the night of Friday, October 23, 2026.

In a statement dated October 25 and made available to Naija News, the Edo State PDP Chairman, Nosa M. Ogieva-Okunbor, condemned the incident, describing it as barbaric and unacceptable.

The party said no citizen should be attacked or intimidated for expressing an opinion or being perceived to support a particular political position.

“In a democracy, freedom of expression is a right, not a crime,” the statement said.

The PDP noted that Edo State, popularly known as the Heartbeat of the Nation, had a rich cultural heritage and a history of political engagement, adding that violence and intimidation should have no place in the state.

It warned against the use of thugs to harass or assault people whose political views or affiliations differ from those in power.

“Politics should be a contest of ideas, not a battle of fists and weapons. Disagreements are an essential part of democracy, but they must be resolved through dialogue, debate, and lawful engagement, not violence, intimidation, or the shedding of innocent blood,” the statement added.

The opposition party called on the Nigeria Police Force, Edo State Command, and other relevant security agencies to conduct a thorough, transparent and impartial investigation into the attack.

It demanded the immediate identification, arrest and prosecution of everyone found responsible, including those who allegedly carried out the attack and any sponsors or masterminds, regardless of their political influence or social standing.

The party also called for adequate protection for MC Porcupine, his family and other residents who may be at risk of politically motivated attacks.

While acknowledging the Edo State Police Command’s announcement that an investigation had commenced, the PDP said the process must produce concrete results rather than end with public assurances.

“The people of Edo State deserve a credible investigation, accountability for those responsible, and justice that is both done and seen to be done,” the statement said.

The party wished MC Porcupine a speedy and complete recovery and urged political leaders, party supporters and residents to reject violence and promote peaceful coexistence.

It stressed that political differences should not lead to attacks, intimidation or loss of life.

“Edo State belongs to all of us. No political ambition is worth a human life, and no disagreement should ever become a death sentence,” the statement said.

The PDP urged residents to choose dialogue, tolerance and peaceful political engagement over violence, warning against allowing thuggery to undermine democracy in the state.