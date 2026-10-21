PDP Chieftain Reveals Plan To Discipline Wike

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel Ogidi, has said the party will soon wield the big stick against erring members, especially the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Naija News reports that Ogidi spoke on Wednesday in an interview on Arise Television, where he described the party’s crisis as internal sabotage.

The party chieftain said the PDP was no longer paying attention to the demands of the Wike-led camp. He stressed that the party belonged to its members and not to any individual or group.

Ogidi accused the FCT minister of working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) while still claiming PDP membership, calling his conduct a danger to democracy.

“You can’t serve two masters. He (Wike) is supposed to be serving us in PDP but he is serving APC. This is a threat to democracy. APC is using him to destroy democracy and it’s deliberate but we are very conscious of that and very soon you will hear what will happen,” he said.

The PDP chieftain warned that the party would no longer condone indiscipline, adding that members found working against its interest would be punished.

He noted that the party’s reconciliation efforts should not be mistaken for a licence for disorder.

Ogidi maintained that despite defections, litigations and disputes over zoning, the PDP remained strong and could not be destroyed.

He said the party was focused on holding a successful national convention as it prepares for the 2027 general elections.