NLC Raises Alarm As Edo NUEE Chairman Lands In Hospital After Alleged Raid

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has demanded an investigation into an alleged night raid on electricity workers in Benin City, Edo State.

In a statement issued on Friday, October 23, the NLC claimed that the state chairman of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), Comrade William Uwumarogie, was hospitalised.

The labour body accused the Edo State Government of orchestrating the operation, alleging that military personnel and suspected thugs arrested and assaulted the workers during an ongoing industrial dispute.

In the statement titled “Edo Government Bringing Shame to Nigeria!”, the NLC confirmed that Uwumarogie and other union members arrested on Thursday, October 22, had been released.

The statement, signed by the Acting General Secretary of the NLC, Comrade Benson Upah, said Uwumarogie was receiving medical treatment for injuries allegedly sustained during the operation at the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) head office on Akpakpava Road.

According to the congress, workers were mounting guard to protect their livelihoods when the alleged operation took place.

The NLC described the incident as unlawful, accusing the state government of resorting to force instead of dialogue to resolve the disagreement with the union.

The dispute stems from industrial action by NUEE, an NLC affiliate, over demands for better working conditions and employment terms.

The congress said the issues should have been handled through negotiations and established industrial relations procedures rather than the alleged use of force against workers.

It also accused the Edo State Government of showing hostility towards organised labour, citing the alleged illegal occupation of the NLC state secretariat. The congress said the matter had attracted the attention of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The labour body further questioned the government’s conduct, alleging that its representatives had asked for more time to resolve industrial relations issues during a meeting with the Federal Government in Abuja on Wednesday evening, while preparations for the alleged raid were taking place in Benin City.

It asked why the government would seek additional time for negotiations and allegedly resort to an operation against union members just hours later.

The NLC listed five demands for the Edo State Government, including an apology over the alleged violence, an end to the use of force in industrial disputes and a stop to actions it said were damaging Nigeria’s reputation.

It also demanded an end to the alleged diversion of workers’ check-off dues and called for proper medical care for Uwumarogie and other workers said to have been injured.

The congress said Governor Monday Okpebholo would be held personally responsible for ensuring the affected workers fully recovered.

It also urged military authorities to investigate the incident and discipline any personnel found to have taken part in the operation, warning that the use of soldiers for unlawful arrests could damage the reputation of the military.

The NLC reaffirmed its support for NUEE and declared solidarity with the union, adding that it had placed its affiliates and civil society allies on red alert.

However, neither the state government nor the military has issued any official statement in response to the NLC statement as of the time of filing this report, Naija News reports.