Edo Governor Vows To Rebuild Burnt Oluku Market, Assist Victims

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has pledged to rebuild Oluku Market and provide financial assistance to traders who lost their goods in a fire that killed several people and injured others.

According to a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the governor, Dr Ebojele Akhere Patrick, Okpebholo made the promise earlier today, October 16, during a visit to the market along the Benin-Lagos Road in Ovia North-East Local Government Area to assess the damage caused by Thursday’s inferno.

Okpebholo was accompanied during the visit by Deputy Governor Dennis Idahosa, former Edo State Governor and Senator Adams Oshiomhole, and Senator Matthew Urhoghide. UBTH Chief Medical Director Professor Idia Ize-Iyamu guided the delegation around the hospital’s emergency facilities.

Naija News reports that the fire broke out after a petrol tanker spilt fuel. The governor blamed the tragedy partly on people scooping petrol from the tanker and the owner’s attempt to transfer the remaining fuel to another vehicle without adequate safety precautions.

Expressing sadness over the incident, Okpebholo criticised the actions that contributed to the tragedy and urged residents to heed safety warnings during emergencies.

“Before the explosion, people were scooping fuel. But the state and federal governments have spent a lot of money on advertisements to educate the public to stay away from such disasters, but people won’t listen,” the governor said.

Okpebholo also faulted the tanker owner’s decision to bring another vehicle to evacuate the fuel, describing the move as dangerous and avoidable.

“The owner of the affected tanker also brought another tanker to evacuate the fuel, which is very wrong. If this had not happened, there would not have been any fire incident,” he added.

During the visit, the governor proceeded to the burns and plastic ward of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), where several victims are receiving treatment. He urged residents to stay away from petrol fire scenes to prevent further casualties.

The secretary of Oluku Market, Blessing Itoje, appealed for urgent government assistance, saying traders had lost their goods and means of livelihood.

“We couldn’t even pick anything; everything burnt to ashes. Some of us are widows, and we use our meagre earnings to care for our families,” Itoje said.

She added that some traders were hospitalised, with others placed on oxygen, while several affected business owners were still repaying loans despite losing their goods.

Another trader, Julie Ologbosere, appealed for direct financial assistance, saying the fire had left traders with nothing.

According to the statement, First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has expressed sympathy with the victims and the families of those who died in the incident.