I Am Going To Arrest You – Okpebholo Threatens Obaseki’s Friend

The governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has vowed to arrest the contractor handling a section of the Benin-Abraka Road for allegedly abandoning the project after receiving payment from the immediate past administration.

Naija News reports that Okpebholo made the threat while addressing members of the All Progressives Congress in Orhionmwon and Uhunmwode Local Government Areas on Friday during his ongoing tour to strengthen the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Patrick Ebojele, the governor said the contractor is a friend of former governor Godwin Obaseki.

He said he had decided to address the road’s condition but was constrained by contractual agreements entered into by the previous administration.

The governor explained that the road was awarded to two contractors, with one of them currently making progress on its section, which he said was about 75 per cent complete.

According to him, the second contractor had abandoned the section assigned to the company despite receiving payment.

He said, “Following the agreement that was signed by Obaseki’s administration, that road construction project was paid for before I became governor. Despite the payment by the previous administration, the contractor still abandoned the road, allowing motorists to suffer untold hardship passing through the road.

“That road was given to two contractors. One of them is working and is doing his job and has gotten up to 75 per cent completion, while the other, who is a friend to Obaseki, has abandoned his section and has become the problem causing hardship on the road.”

The governor said he had previously avoided commenting publicly on the project but was compelled to address the matter after hearing complaints during his visit.

“Those in the diaspora don’t know what is happening and for me as the governor, I never wanted to speak on the issue of this Benin-Abraka Road, but what I heard today has prompted me to speak on the issue. I am going to arrest that contractor,” he said.