Remi Tinubu Hailed Over Women, Youth Interventions

The Renewed Hope Neighbour to Neighbour has celebrated the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on her 66th birthday.

In a birthday tribute signed by its National Coordinator, Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, the organisation described her as a compassionate leader committed to youth development, women empowerment and the welfare of Nigerians.

The organisation congratulated Senator Tinubu and joined Nigerians and well-wishers around the world in marking the occasion.

The group, which described Senator Tinubu as its Grand Patroness, said her life and public service had been defined by “compassion, courage, and transformative leadership.”

It commended the First Lady for what it described as her sustained advocacy and interventions in support of young people and women, saying her initiatives had helped create opportunities and inspire Nigerians to pursue their aspirations.

According to the organisation, Senator Tinubu’s patronage has also strengthened the vision of Renewed Hope Neighbour to Neighbour, which it said was founded on the principle that national development begins at the community level.

The group said the initiative promotes a society where neighbours support one another, vulnerable people are protected, and young Nigerians are equipped with skills and opportunities to build productive lives.

“Her support continues to remind us that leadership is measured not by titles, but by lives transformed,” the statement said.

The organisation also commended Mrs Tinubu for her commitment to education, healthcare, economic inclusion and the welfare of the girl-child, as well as what it described as her maternal concern for Nigerian families.

In related news, Governor Monday Okpebholo Oluremi Tinubu, on her birthday, describing her as a strong advocate for women’s development and inclusive governance.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr. Patrick Ebojele, to Naija News on Monday, commended her years of public service, particularly her contributions to women’s economic empowerment and increased participation of women in public affairs.

He described Tinubu as a politician who had distinguished herself through her legislative experience and commitment to issues affecting women, children and vulnerable groups.

Okpebholo said: “Senator Remi Tinubu is that rare political figure—someone who has earned her place not through proximity to power, but through the sheer force of her convictions and the quality of her work.”

He noted that her years in the Senate provided a platform for her to contribute to debates and legislative initiatives on social policy, education, women’s economic participation and financial inclusion.

“In a Senate chamber that has historically been dominated by men, she did not merely occupy a seat, she did so with ideas, with presence, with moral authority,” he said.

Okpebholo also commended Tinubu’s advocacy for greater participation of women in politics, describing her as an encouragement to younger women seeking careers in public service.

“She has modeled what it means to balance the demands of high office with authentic concern for the welfare of ordinary Nigerians. This is not easy work. It requires not just intelligence, but character,” the governor said.

He further acknowledged her support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, particularly its economic reform programme and efforts to address poverty and improve social welfare.

“Senator Remi Tinubu is not merely a supporter of Mr President’s agenda—she is an active participant in its advancement,” he said.

The governor also highlighted the First Lady’s public engagements in areas including women’s welfare, youth development and community support, saying her work had provided an example for younger Nigerians interested in leadership and public service.