‘My Truest Friend, Confidante; I’ll Choose You Again’ – Tinubu Celebrates First Lady

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has celebrated his wife and First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu on her 66th birthday.

In a personal message issued on Monday morning to mark the First Lady’s birthday, Tinubu described her as his “truest friend and confidant” who has stood by him through difficult and uncertain times.

He reflected on their years together, commending her patience, courage, honesty and commitment to their family.

According to Tinubu, Remi had shared not only his successes but also the burdens and difficult decisions that accompanied their journey together.

He wrote: “Oluremi mi, @SenRemiTinubu

“Today, I celebrate the woman who has walked beside me with patience, grace and uncommon courage.

“Àwọn àgbà sọ pé, “Ìyàwó rere ni adé ọkọ rẹ̀.” A good wife is her husband’s crown. The Book of Proverbs, which you know far better than I do, also speaks eloquently of the worth of a virtuous woman.

“You have given these words true meaning in my life. You have stood by my side through every season.

“The burdens that were mine to bear often found their way onto your shoulders. The thoughts I could not put into words somehow found their way to you.

“In difficult times, when the future was uncertain, you stayed calm beside me and prayed with me.”

The President stated that, through the years, First Lady Remi had remained the one who truly understands him.

He added: “More often than not, you sense when I need counsel before I ask. There have been nights when your presence alone was counsel enough.

“I call you my truest friend and confidante because you speak the truth plainly, even on the days I would rather not hear it.

“After a demanding day, you wait until we are alone before telling me what I need to hear. I have always cherished you for that honesty.

“Our home bears the lasting imprint of your devotion. Our children and grandchildren have grown beneath the shelter of your prayers. They carry your values of faith and kindness wherever life takes them.

“Nigerians know you for your compassion, kindness, generosity of spirit and steadfast faith. I have watched you touch lives quietly and consistently, offering hope and support to those in need.

“From the New Era Foundation during our years in the saddle in Lagos to the Renewed Hope Initiative today, your care has reached many young boys and girls, widows, elderly citizens, and women farmers across the country.

“Those affected by tuberculosis or any disease at all have found in you a compassionate advocate and a determined champion.

“I know the prayers you offer for people whose names you may never know. I also know many whom you have helped without ever meeting them. For you, compassion has never recognised the boundaries of tribe, region or religion.

“A long journey teaches a man the true value of a good partner. We have travelled a long road together. I think of the difficult decisions we talked through for hours and the sacrifices no one else saw. Laughter and prayer carried us through many of them.

“If life returned me to the beginning, I would choose the same road that led me to you. Through every mile, my heart has always remained at home with you.

“I thank you for the life we have built and the love that has held it together.

“Happy 66th birthday, my darling Oluremi. I pray that God Almighty will grant you many more years in good health and joy.

“May the years ahead bring you the same comfort and happiness you have so freely given to me and many others.

“With all my love.”