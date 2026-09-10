Igbos Are Very Nice People – Remi Tinubu (Video)

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has described Igbos as very nice people.

Naija News reports that Mrs. Tinubu made the declaration on Thursday in Anambra State during the launch of the National Community Food Bank in the South-East.

According to her, her best friend in secondary school was an Igbo girl, and people often said she also looked like an Igbo.

The First Lady added that some people would always speak Igbo language to her that time until she would correct them that she doesn’t understand the langauge.

“Igbos are very nice people. My best friend in secondary school was an Igbo girl. In high school and tertiary institution, were all Igbo because they said I look like an Igbo girl,” the First Lady said.

Mrs Tinubu added that of all the 36 states in Nigeria, it’s only Zamfara she has not visited before, and she would soon do that.

She described Nigerians as brothers and sisters and urged the citizens to get familiar with one another.

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Meanwhile, the First Lady has called on Nigerians to continue supporting President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Tinubu said the government needs another four-year term to complete its plans for the country.

Naija News reports that she spoke during her visit to Imo State, where she addressed supporters and Catholic women.

The First Lady said the Tinubu administration had started working immediately after taking office and would continue its efforts to improve the country.