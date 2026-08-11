What Would Remi Tinubu, Seyi Think? – Yusuf Tackles Jingir Over ‘Infidel’ Comment

Political strategist, Baba Yusuf has wondered how First Lady, Remi Tinubu and her son Seyi would react to the recent remarks made against Christians by an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Jingir.

Naija News reports that Jingir, while addressing a political gathering attended by about three governors and prominent individuals, had asked those against the Muslim-Muslim ticket to leave Nigeria and labelled Christians as ‘infidels.’

Reacting during an appearance on Arise News, Yusuf noted that while the cleric attempted to promote the Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nigeria’s diverse society, he overlooked the fact that both the First Lady and the president’s first son, Seyi, are Christians.

Yusuf, a Muslim, asserted that Jingir’s comments regarding the Muslim-Muslim ticket were solely his own, driven by personal interests, and emphasized that such statements reflected religious intolerance.

He argued that a leader of Jingir’s experience, given his long tenure as an Islamic cleric, should recognize that his words carried significant weight and could potentially harm Nigeria, asserting that such rhetoric was unacceptable.

He said, “As a Muslim, I firmly reject religious extremism. I oppose the hateful narratives propagated by leaders, particularly those in religious positions.

“I must emphasize that Sheikh Jingir’s remarks are his own and stem from self-interest, as this is not the conduct we expect from political leaders, even within political circles; such statements are demagogic.

“They are steeped in religious bigotry, and a leader of his stature, considering his age, societal standing, and extensive experience as an Islamic cleric, should understand that his words can have dire consequences for our nation.

“Thus, I find these remarks entirely unacceptable. I assert, and welcome correction, that the majority of Muslims do not support such irresponsible statements from this Islamic cleric.

“What struck me as most dissonant was my observation of the reactions from the governors, other political figures, and community leaders present. Their facial expressions and overall demeanor conveyed a sense of dismay that, to me, was even more troubling than Jingir’s statement.

“It is particularly disheartening that, even after hours, days, and counting, there has been no response from political leaders to alleviate the concerns of our Muslim brothers and sisters, and indeed, those of all faiths, especially regarding the derogatory term ‘infidel.’

“Furthermore, I find myself questioning the thoughts of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, a Christian, as well as the president, whose eldest son is also a Christian.

“Given that the president leads a diverse household and government, I wonder how he reconciles his position with the remarks made by an individual labeling others as infidels in an attempt to promote a Muslim-Muslim ticket. This, for me, is the crux of the matter.

“If we genuinely aspire for a united Nigeria, we must transcend these divisions. I had not realized the extent of the political decay until I witnessed this situation. I had anticipated a counter-position to be articulated in response to this issue.”