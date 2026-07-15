Stop Talking Jargons – Ayekooto Slams Falz Over Criticism Of Remi Tinubu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayekooto Akindele, has berated Nigerian rapper Falz over his recent comments against First Lady Remi Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Falz, during an interview on Arise TV, had condemned Tinubu’s plea to Afrobeats artistes to set up charity foundations to help the poor.

Falz argued that it is the sole responsibility of the government to lift struggling citizens and business owners out of poverty.

“Why asking individuals when this is actually your job to do? What do you mean by pressure on the government? Did anyone force you to take up the job?”, the rapper asked.

He further recalled that the “campaign slogan for this administration was emilokan which means it’s my turn.

“From day one that you set out your political journey, this is the day you have been waiting for so how can you come and say pressure is much on you?”

Reacting to Falz’s outburst, Ayekooto, in a post on his official 𝕏 handle, asked the rapper to stop speaking jargons.

According to Ayekooto, Falz was not mentioned in the appeal by the First Lady because he also needs help.

“Falz, stop talking jargons. The First Lady didn’t mention your name, she knows you yourself need help due to career capsizing. She only mentioned Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy.

“So, why you’re the one replying is what I don’t understand”, he wrote.