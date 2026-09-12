Edo: Okpebholo Redeploys Four Commissioners

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has redeployed four commissioners to new ministries in the latest adjustment to his cabinet.

Naija News reports that the move marks the second minor cabinet reshuffle the governor has carried out since assuming office.

The Secretary to the Edo State Government, Musa Ikhilor, announced the changes in a statement on Saturday, saying the move aimed to improve the administration’s effectiveness and service delivery.

According to him, the redeployment was part of efforts to strengthen governance, improve service delivery, and enhance efficiency in managing state affairs.

Felix Ehiguese Akhabue, who previously headed the Ministry of Water Resources, has been moved to the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

His counterpart in Physical Planning and Urban Development, Barrister Vincent Osas Uwadiae, has been redeployed to the Ministry of Water Resources.

Similarly, Andrew Momodu has been transferred from the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to the Ministry of Oil and Gas Resources.

The commissioner previously overseeing Oil and Gas Resources, Prof. Omorodion Ikponmwosa, will now head the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

The government said the changes took effect immediately.

Ikhilor urged the affected commissioners to deploy their experience and expertise to their new assignments while remaining committed to the administration’s development programme.

“The Executive Governor enjoins the affected Commissioners to bring their wealth of experience and expertise to bear in their respective new portfolios and to remain committed to the Administration’s SHINE Agenda for the sustainable development of Edo State,” the statement said.