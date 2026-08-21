 Skip to content
Breaking News ‘Disclosing Tinubu’s Records Could Endanger Lives’ – FBI To US Court
Gist

VIDEO: We Don’t Want To See You In Edo Again – Governor Okpebohlo”s Aide Warns Davido

Published
By Doris Ijeoma Israel
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Davido
Davido

Key Takeaways

  • Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media to Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, Apostle Kassy Chukwu warned Davido not to return to Edo for performances.
  • Apostle Kassy Chukwu said Davido should not expect to perform in Edo for the rest of Governor Okpebholo’s administration, accusing him of disrespect.
  • The clash followed the August 15 Osun governorship election campaign, after Davido shared what looked like Governor Okpebholo’s WAEC result on Instagram.

Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media to the Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, Apostle Kassy Chukwu has warned Afrobeats singer Davido against returning to the State for musical performances.

In a viral video seen by Naija News, Chukwu said Davido should not expect to perform in Edo State for the remaining period of Okpebholo’s administration, accusing the singer of disrespecting the governor and his family.

Addressing Davido, the aide said, “You have been banned from coming to Edo State to perform. We don’t want to see you in Edo again.”

The dispute between Davido and Okpebholo is connected to the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.

The Edo governor had criticized Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is Davido’s uncle, during the election campaign.

Davido responded by sharing what appeared to be Okpebholo’s WAEC result on his Instagram Story.

He later defended the post during an interview and maintained that he had no reason to apologize for publishing it.

Chukwu subsequently criticized Davido over his response to the governor and accused him of making disrespectful comments about Okpebholo and his family.

The governor’s aide also claimed that some Edo youths were angry with the singer and did not want him invited to perform in the state again.

According to Chukwu, “Edo youths are angry. They said if they catch you again, nobody should bring Davido to come and perform in any place again in Edo State.”

Watch video below: 

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.