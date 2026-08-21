VIDEO: We Don’t Want To See You In Edo Again – Governor Okpebohlo”s Aide Warns Davido

Senior Special Assistant on Digital Media to the Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, Apostle Kassy Chukwu has warned Afrobeats singer Davido against returning to the State for musical performances.

In a viral video seen by Naija News, Chukwu said Davido should not expect to perform in Edo State for the remaining period of Okpebholo’s administration, accusing the singer of disrespecting the governor and his family.

Addressing Davido, the aide said, “You have been banned from coming to Edo State to perform. We don’t want to see you in Edo again.”

The dispute between Davido and Okpebholo is connected to the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.

The Edo governor had criticized Osun Governor Ademola Adeleke, who is Davido’s uncle, during the election campaign.

Davido responded by sharing what appeared to be Okpebholo’s WAEC result on his Instagram Story.

He later defended the post during an interview and maintained that he had no reason to apologize for publishing it.

Chukwu subsequently criticized Davido over his response to the governor and accused him of making disrespectful comments about Okpebholo and his family.

The governor’s aide also claimed that some Edo youths were angry with the singer and did not want him invited to perform in the state again.

According to Chukwu, “Edo youths are angry. They said if they catch you again, nobody should bring Davido to come and perform in any place again in Edo State.”

Watch video below: