I Started Casting Out Demons At 17, 18 – Gov Okpebholo

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has disclosed that he has been involved in spiritual activities since he was a teenager.

According to the governor, he started casting out demons when he was 17 or 18 years old.

Naija News reports that the governor made the disclosure during a church service at The Votage Church, where he spoke about his early years and his experience confronting issues he described as spiritual battles and cultism.

While addressing young people during the service, the governor said seeing youths standing in the presence of God reminded him of his own journey.

“When I see young ones standing in the presence of God, I remembered at 17, 18, I’ve also started casting out demons,” Okpebholo said.

He said his early experiences shaped his understanding of challenges confronting young people, particularly insecurity and cultism.

“Fighting insecurities, especially cultism, is not a new thing to me. It is something that has been happening,” he added.

The governor also recalled the influence of the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa while speaking about his spiritual background.

The church’s lead pastor also spoke about the governor’s visit, describing it as an opportunity to appreciate his commitment to the people and pray for the progress of Edo State.

The pastor noted the importance of leaders seeking spiritual guidance and encouraged continued efforts towards peace and development in the state.