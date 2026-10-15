NAF Recovers More Parts Of Crashed ATR Aircraft

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), on Wednesday, disclosed that more parts of its ATR 42-500 aircraft which crashed in Igbokoda, Ondo State, have been discovered.

In a statement on its official 𝕏 handle, the NAF said search and recovery operations by a multi-agency team continue at the crash site.

It said specialist divers from the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau were working with its recovery team to conduct underwater search and retrieval at the scene.

According to the Air Force, the operation involves hydrographic surveys, satellite-based search-and-rescue imagery, excavating mud, and pumping out excess water to access key areas.

The service said teams were working around the clock to find and retrieve materials to document and preserve for the ongoing investigation.

The statement read, “Additional aircraft components have been recovered as efforts continue to locate and retrieve relevant materials for documentation and preservation in support of the ongoing investigation.”

Meanwhile, the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has described Squadron Leader Mahmoud Aburime, the pilot of the ill-fated aircraft, as a brave officer whose death is a huge loss to the nation.

Aburime, an Edo indigene, was flying the NAF 931 aircraft when it crashed in Igbokoda on October 5, 2026, killing everyone on board.

In a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, the governor said, “The death of Squadron Leader Mahmoud Idanegbe Aburime, a proud son of Edo State and an officer of the Nigerian Air Force, is a painful loss to his family, our state and the country.

“As governor of Edo State, I mourn the loss of one of our own. My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, daughter, parents and everyone affected by this tragedy. While no words can ease the pain of losing a loved one, I want his family to know that Edo State grieves with them.”

Okpebholo noted that the late pilot was from Uwessan in Esan Central Local Government Area, which is also the governor’s hometown, adding that the community had lost a son who served the nation with commitment.

“As someone who shares roots with him, I feel this loss deeply. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and the entire Uwessan community at this difficult time,” he said.

The governor recalled that while studying Mass Communication at the University of Benin, Aburime never paraded his military rank, adding that his classmates remembered him as a quiet and gentle person who usually sat at the back of the lecture hall.

“I find this particularly touching. Aburime showed that a person can carry great responsibility without arrogance,” Okpebholo stated.

He further noted that despite the demands of his military career, the deceased kept pursuing his education and wrote a make-up examination at the university only days before the crash.

“His determination to keep learning speaks volumes about his character. Sadly, his future has been cut short,” the governor said.

Okpebholo also commiserated with the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Kelvin Aneke; NAF officers and personnel; Aburime’s colleagues and coursemates; and the families of other victims of the crash.

He urged young people in the state to learn from the late officer’s life.

“To the young people of Edo State, Aburime’s life offers an important lesson. His commitment to service, education, discipline and humility is an example worth following. He served his country while continuing to improve himself and helping others prepare for their own responsibilities,” he added.