NAF Gives Update On Helicopter That Landed In Benue Farmland

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said its helicopter that landed on a farmland in Makurdi, Benue State, was returning from an operation against suspected kidnappers near the Enugu-Benue boundary.

Naija News had earlier reported that the aircraft landed on Wednesday night at Utur Tse-Igboji community in Bar Council Ward, along the Welfare Quarters–Mopol 13 Ring Road in the state capital.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, NAF Director of Public Relations and Information Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame said the pilot made a precautionary landing after completing the mission.

Ejodame said the helicopter provided air support for ground troops during an operation in the Ogbadigbo area of Benue State.

“The helicopter had successfully provided close air support to surface forces during an operation targeting suspected kidnappers in the Ogbadigbo area of Benue State, near the Enugu-Benue boundary. The operation disrupted the activities of the criminal elements and supported the advance of surface forces,” he said.

Explaining the circumstances surrounding the landing, the spokesman said the pilot acted in line with operational safety procedures.

“Following the successful completion of the mission, the pilot, on return to base, exercised his professional discretion to execute a precautionary landing approximately 10 nautical miles from the airfield.

“This is in accordance with established operational and safety procedures following combat missions. The helicopter has returned to base,” Ejodame stated.

He reiterated the service’s commitment to supporting ground troops and protecting communities through coordinated operations.

“The NAF remains committed to sustaining pressure on criminal elements, providing close air support to surface forces and protecting communities through coordinated air and ground operations,” he said.