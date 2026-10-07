Wife Of Pilot Killed In NAF Aircraft Crash Breaks Silence

Joanna Yakubu, partner of Flight Lieutenant I.S. Bako, one of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel killed in the aircraft crash in Ondo State, has mourned the officer in an emotional social media post.

Bako was among the 25 people who died when the Nigerian Air Force ATR-42 aircraft, NAF 931, crashed in the swamps of Igbokoda, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Yakubu, in a TikTok post on Tuesday, recalled her last conversation with the officer, saying he told her he was travelling to Abuja without indicating it would be their final conversation.

“It was actually Abuja you told me you were going to, and you didn’t mention you would not come back. You left me,” she wrote.

The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when it crashed.

The NAF said 25 people were aboard the aircraft, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers, adding that no survivor had been found.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said search-and-rescue operations were activated immediately after the crash.

The statement read, “NAF 931 had 25 persons on board, comprising five crew members and 20 passengers.

“The aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin to Lagos when the accident occurred. Search-and-rescue procedures were immediately activated, with response efforts conducted in coordination with relevant authorities to locate and account for all persons on board. No survivors have been found.”

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, expressed condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of the victims.

Aneke described the crash as “a deeply painful moment for the Nigerian Air Force and the nation” and assured the bereaved families of the Service’s support.

The deceased crew members were identified as Squadron Leader M.I. Aburime, flight captain; Squadron Leader A.P. Man-Ugwueje, co-pilot; Flight Lieutenant I.S. Bako, co-pilot; Warrant Officer Abubakar A., aircraft technician; and Corporal Uguru H.C., aircraft technician.

The 20 passengers were Flight Lieutenant T.L. Lazarus, Flight Lieutenant M. Akinloye, Flying Officer I.M. Adeshina, Master Warrant Officer F. Onwuka, Master Warrant Officer B.A. Matini, Warrant Officer F.S. Nuhu, Flight Sergeant R.B. James, Flight Sergeant A.I. Mohammed, Sergeant A.E. Ani, Sergeant S.I. Izibenikien, Sergeant C. Alafuka, Sergeant A.N. Mbadugha, Lance Corporal F.C. Ugwuba, Lance Corporal G.E. Eledan, Mrs Nneka Ezeh, Godstmine Tarabina, Joy Micheal, Sunday Micheal, Ukeme David and Gideon Omotola.