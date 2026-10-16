Oluku Fire: No Quantity Of Fuel Is Worth A Human Life – Edo PDP

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed sadness over the petrol tanker fire that occurred at Oluku along the Benin-Lagos Expressway on Thursday, October 15, 2026, leaving several people injured and destroying properties.

Naija News reports that the party also called on the Edo State Government to provide urgent assistance to victims of the incident and investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire.

The tanker fire reportedly destroyed shops, vehicles, businesses and other valuable properties, leaving affected residents and traders facing losses.

In a statement issued on Friday, October 16, 2026, the Edo PDP said the incident was a painful reminder of the dangers communities face when accidents are not managed effectively.

The party extended its condolences to the injured victims, their families, traders who lost their sources of income and residents of the Oluku community.

It also wished those receiving treatment in hospitals a quick and full recovery, while calling for support for everyone affected by the disaster.

The PDP expressed concern over reports that some residents attempted to scoop fuel from the fallen tanker before the fire broke out.

However, the party said the incident should lead to a broader examination of public safety measures, emergency preparedness and the ability of relevant agencies to respond quickly to dangerous situations.

“The safety of Edo people must never be taken for granted. No quantity of fuel is worth a human life. At a moment like this, our collective humanity must rise above political differences. The responsibility of government is to protect lives and property, and the responsibility of a credible opposition is to insist that this duty is discharged effectively. The Oluku tragedy must not become another unfortunate incident that dominates the headlines today and is forgotten tomorrow. The victims deserve compassion. The affected families deserve support. And the people of Edo State deserve answers and assurances that lessons will be learned. May God comfort everyone affected by this terrible tragedy”, the statement read.