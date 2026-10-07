Tension As Gunmen Attack ADC Campaign Convoy In Edo, Supporter Shot [Photo]

The political tension in Edo State has taken a worrying turn following an alleged shooting attack on the campaign convoy of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Igueben Local Government Area, Naija News reports.

The party alleged that its campaign convoy came under attack in Igueben Local Government Area, with one of its supporters sustaining gunshot wounds.

The incident reportedly happened on Tuesday evening during political engagements by ADC leaders in the area.

A party chieftain and former governorship aspirant, Kenneth Imasuangbon, the ADC’s Edo Central senatorial candidate, Herbert Okonofua, and other party leaders were said to have narrowly escaped death when suspected political thugs allegedly opened fire on their convoy.

The ADC alleged that the attackers were suspected supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and were led by the Chairman of Igueben Local Government Area, Endurance Azemegbe.

An ADC supporter identified as Jerry Oliha was reportedly shot during the incident.

The party said Oliha was rushed to Irrua Specialist Hospital, where doctors were battling to save his life.

The ADC said Tuesday’s incident was the third time the entourage came under attack in Igueben on the same day.

According to the party, the convoy had earlier been targeted in Ward 4 and Ward 5 of the local government area.

In a statement issued by its State Publicity Secretary, Chris Ojeikere, the ADC alleged that the incident was part of a wider pattern of attacks against opposition members and facilities across the state.

The party cited alleged similar incidents in Etsako East, Owan West and Owan East Local Government Areas.

Ojeikere said, “The Igueben Local Government Chairman has just led a team of gun tottering assailants to attack the entourage of Kenneth Imasuangbon and the Edo Central ADC Senatorial candidate, Hon Herbeta Okonofua.

“The hoodlum shot fatally at a young man, Jerry Oliha, from ADC ward 6, at the premises of the Enogie of Igueben.

“The young man has been rushed to the Irrua Specialist Hospital, where doctors are battling to save his life. This shooting is the third time the entourage was shot at today. First at ward 4, and then, at ward 5, of the Local Government Area.”

The party said it would release a comprehensive report on what it described as the alleged policy of violence against the opposition by the APC.

“ADC will come out with a comprehensive report on this unfortunate policy of violence of the APC shortly. The DPO of the Igueben Local Government Area has been informed and involved in the unfortunate incident,” the statement added.

Azemegbe, however, denied any involvement in the alleged attack.

The council chairman said he was not in Igueben when the incident happened and only learned about it from journalists.

“I was not around and I don’t know what happened. I am just hearing this from you. I can assure you that I will investigate the matter.

“I can’t say anything about what I didn’t know. The thing is strange to me. We are peaceful people and brothers in Igueben,” he said.

Naija News reports that the development comes about a week after APC State Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, was reported to have threatened to deploy AK-47s against perceived political opponents as part of efforts to secure 2.5 million votes for President Bola Tinubu.

Meanwhile, the Edo State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said the command could not immediately confirm the reported attack.

She said the police would intervene once the incident was formally reported.