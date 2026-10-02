‘AK-47 Fire’ Prayer: Edo APC Chairman, Tenebe, Faces Backlash Over Threatening Remarks

The Edo State chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in the state, Jarret Tenebe, of making remarks capable of inciting electoral violence ahead of the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that the party’s reaction followed a viral video showing Tenebe invoking ‘AK-47 fire‘ against anyone who stands in the way of the APC’s plan to deliver 2.5 million votes to President Bola Tinubu in the next presidential election.

In the video, Tenebe was speaking at one of the ongoing local government campaigns led by Governor Monday Okpebholo and other APC leaders.

He warned that anyone who opposes the party’s target would face consequences, adding that the number of votes a state delivers to the Federal Government could influence its development.

Tenebe claimed Okpebholo had promised Tinubu 2.5 million votes from Edo State, a target which opposition figures and social media critics have dismissed as unrealistic.

He, however, argued that the governor had previously proved critics wrong by mobilizing more than 2.1 million votes for the APC during the last local government elections in the state.

“What we are trying to achieve now is the 2.5 million votes. Delivering the votes is crucial to securing more development opportunities for Edo State,” he said.

“The only person that can create a local government for us is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. If it is that alone, we will not sleep. We will work hard and make sure those votes are turned out,” Tenebe added.

The APC chairman later offered what he described as a ‘reversal prayer’ against anyone who might attempt to frustrate the party’s plan.

“If you invoke Holy Ghost Fire it is heavier, but if you invoke General Purpose Machine Gun prayer it is lighter.

“So, as for anybody who refuses and wants to stand in our way, for us not to have those votes that we intend to give to Mr President, AK-47 fire. Thank you and God bless,” he prayed.

The remarks have since attracted criticism, with some commentators describing them as threats, voter intimidation and possible incitement to electoral violence.

Reacting, Edo ADC spokesperson, Chris Ojeikere, accused Tenebe of making statements capable of encouraging violence ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement, Ojeikere alleged that similar remarks by the APC chairman had previously led to an attack on the ADC secretariat in the state.

He said the party would forward the video to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

Ojeikere also called for Tenebe to be held responsible for any violence that might result from his comments.

Some commentators on 𝕏 also called on the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to take action over the APC chairman’s remarks.