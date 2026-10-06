2027 Election: ADC Vows To Oust APC In Niger

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared its intention to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 Niger State governorship election.

The party made its position known during a two-day tour of parts of Zone A and Kpautagi’s constituency, with the ADC state chairman, El Amin El Waziri, calling on residents to support the party’s governorship candidate, Dr Mohammed Kpautagi, Naija News reports.

El Waziri spoke on Monday when Kpautagi visited his community in Mokwa Local Government Area.

The ADC chairman said the party was seeking a change of government, citing what he described as the hardship Nigerians were facing under the APC administration.

He appealed to Gwari, Hausa and Nupe residents in Kpautagi’s community to remain united and support the ADC in the 2027 elections.

“We are not in the village to campaign for Kpautagi but have come to appreciate together with the elders of the community,” El Waziri said.

The party chairman also urged the residents to support ADC’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2027 presidential election.

Earlier, the ADC Zonal Chairman, Gimba Tswatagi, described Kpautagi as a disciplined grassroots politician who could provide leadership focused on the needs of the people.

Kpautagi’s running mate, Mamman Musa, who addressed the gathering in Gwari, thanked traditional and religious leaders in the community for their efforts in maintaining peaceful coexistence among residents.

Musa also called on Gwari residents to support the development of their community and Kpautagi’s governorship ambition.

The Director-General of the campaign, Prof. Rabiu Bello Nasko, also presented a request from the Kpautagi New Market Association.

The association asked for additional stores, solar lighting and other facilities to improve activities at the market.

The ADC delegation later proceeded to Edati and Lavun Local Government Areas, where it paid courtesy visits to the Bima of Enagi and the Ezonuwon of Kutigi.