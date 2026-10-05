VP Shettima Visits Niger State Over Death Of Miners In NSCDC Custody

The Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, has arrived in Minna, the Niger State capital, on a condolence visit following the deaths of 37 artisanal gold miners while in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Minna last month.

Naija News reports that the Vice President was received upon arrival by the Niger State Governor Umar Bago, Deputy Governor Yakubu Garba, and the state All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman, Aminu Musa Bobi, alongside other top government officials.

During his visit, Shettima will also ensure that President Bola Tinubu’s directive for immediate investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of the miners is carried out to the letter.

The Vice President is also expected to convey the condolences of President Tinubu and the federal government to the Niger State government, as well as to the families of the deceased.

The visit follows the death of 37 suspected illegal miners in NSCDC custody.

The NSCDC had initially referred to a suspected disease outbreak, but its national headquarters said the cause of death had not been conclusively established and would require medical and laboratory confirmation.

Meanwhile, the federal government has stated that anyone found culpable in the deaths of suspected illegal miners in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will face justice.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, conveyed the federal government’s stand while delivering condolences to Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, the government and people of the state, traditional leaders and residents of Wushishi, particularly the families and loved ones of the deceased.

He assured that the government places a premium on the life of each citizen and would ensure the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the suspects are thoroughly, transparently and impartially investigated.

Idris reiterated that immediate steps had already been taken to establish what happened, including the suspension of the Niger State NSCDC Commandant, Suberu Siyaka Aniviye, by Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, while a full-scale investigation has been launched into the incident.