33 Arrested Illegal Miners Die In NSCDC Custody

A suspected disease outbreak has claimed the lives of several suspected illegal miners detained by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Niger State, Naija News reports.

At least 33 detainees reportedly feared dead after they were arrested during an operation against illegal mining and taken to an NSCDC facility in Minna.

The deaths were discovered in the early hours of Thursday, September 17, 2026, according to the Niger State Command of the NSCDC.

The state Commandant, Suberu Aniviye, confirmed the incident in a statement, saying the suspects were believed to have died following a suspected disease outbreak.

Aniviye said the command carried out a “burst operation” on September 15 and 16 as part of efforts to stop illegal mining activities in the state.

He said the operation led to the arrest of scores of suspected illegal miners and the recovery of various exhibits.

He added, “However, in the early hours of 17th September, 2026, scores of the detained suspects were found dead, following a suspected outbreak of disease.

“The corpses of the deceased suspects have since been deposited at the General Hospital, Minna, for further medical examination to establish the actual cause of death.”

A source at the General Hospital, Minna, however, told The Punch that 33 of the detainees had died and were suspected to have died from diphtheria.

The NSCDC has not confirmed the figure, saying only that ‘scores’ of the detained suspects were found dead.

The development reportedly triggered protests by residents of M.I. Wushishi and Mekunkle, who were said to be relatives of some of the detainees.

Aniviye appealed to the families of the deceased and members of the public to remain calm and avoid actions capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

He said the NSCDC was working with other security agencies to manage the situation.