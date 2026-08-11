Osun Poll: Police, NSCDC, EFCC Deploy 25,310 Personnel

No fewer than 25,310 security personnel have been deployed to Osun State ahead of Saturday’s governorship election, as security agencies intensify preparations to safeguard the poll.

Naija News reports that the deployment comprises 15,000 police officers, 10,210 personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and about 100 operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The security build-up comes as 14 political parties prepare to contest the August 15, 2026 governorship election.

Among the leading candidates are incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party (A), Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Prof. Abubakar Audi, on Monday ordered the deployment of 10,000 personnel from 10 neighbouring commands to reinforce the corps’ existing strength in Osun.

The personnel are being drawn from Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun, Lagos, Kwara, Edo, Kogi, Delta and the Federal Capital Territory, with about 1,000 operatives expected from each command.

The deployment will cover the state’s 30 local government areas and provide security for polling units, election officials, observers, journalists and residents.

The NSCDC spokesman, Afolabi Babawale, said specialised formations had also been mobilised for the exercise.

They include the Commandant-General’s Special Intelligence Squad, Special Weapons and Tactics Unit, Specialised Female Squad, Mining Marshals, Special Strike Force, Crack Squad and K9 Unit.

According to him, the units will assist with intelligence gathering, crime prevention, protection of critical infrastructure, crowd control and other election-related operations.

Senior Officers Relocate To Osun

The NSCDC also said its Deputy Commandant-General in charge of Operations, Ayuba Phillip, alongside designated Assistant Commandant-Generals and other senior officers, would relocate to Osun to supervise the operation.

Audi directed personnel to remain neutral and professional throughout the election.

He said, “As an agency saddled with the responsibility of protecting critical infrastructure and national assets, the safety and security of election materials and electoral officials are very critical alongside the electorates.

“You have the responsibility of ensuring unbiased synergy with other security agencies on election duty to actualise a free, fair and credible election.

“Our personnel have been properly briefed on the need to be professional, neutral and respectful in the discharge of their duties.”

The commandant-general also warned individuals planning to disrupt the election to desist.

“The NSCDC in collaboration with other security agencies on election duty will not tolerate any activity intended to jeopardise the election process,” Audi said.

He added that “criminal-minded persons and political thugs willing to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election would face the wrath of the law as prescribed in the Electoral Act.”

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) had earlier announced the deployment of 15,000 personnel for the governorship election.

The officers are expected to be stationed at polling units, collation centres and other strategic locations across the state.

The police have also pledged to work with other security agencies to maintain order and ensure voters can participate without intimidation.

EFCC Targets Vote Buying

The EFCC will also deploy about 100 operatives to monitor the election and check vote buying and other forms of electoral inducement.

A senior official of the commission, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the deployment to Punch.

“Yes, we will be deploying officers to the state. About 100 of them will be on the ground to ensure that there is no inducement,” the official said.