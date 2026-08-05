Illegal Mining: Do Not Spare Anybody, Even My Son – Gov Bala Tells Security Agencies

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has directed security agencies to clamp down on illegal mining activities across the state.

He declared that no individual, regardless of status or relationship, should be spared if found culpable.

Governor Mohammed said illegal mining has become one of the major drivers of insecurity in Bauchi State and called for stronger intelligence gathering and improved collaboration among security agencies and neighbouring states to tackle the growing menace.

Naija News reports that the Governor gave the directive on Wednesday while receiving the new General Officer Commanding 3 Division of the Nigerian Army and Commander of Operation Enduring Peace, Major General Maxwell Dangana, during a courtesy visit to the Government House in Bauchi.

Expressing concern over the increasing activities of illegal miners, the governor urged the military to intensify intelligence operations and ensure those involved in the illegal trade are brought to justice.

He stressed that nobody should be treated as untouchable, even if the person is closely related to him.

“I want you to intensify your intelligence. Don’t spare anybody. Even if my son is involved in illegal mining, deal with him decisively,” Mohammed said.

The governor alleged that some influential individuals and powerful stakeholders were benefiting from illegal mining because of the huge profits associated with the activity.

According to him, such individuals have continued to undermine efforts aimed at restoring peace and security in parts of the state.

Mohammed reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting security agencies, saying the state government would continue to provide the resources needed to strengthen security operations.

He disclosed that the state would soon procure operational vehicles for security agencies using part of the ₦3bn security support recently provided by the Federal Government to state governments.

“We are going to purchase vehicles very soon. The Federal Government has given each state governor three billion naira, and we intend to use it properly for security. We are not going to use it for any other purpose,” he said.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division, Major General Maxwell Dangana, said he was visiting formations and units under his command to assess the security situation and evaluate ongoing operational strategies.

He appealed to the Bauchi State Government to sustain its support for troops, particularly in addressing operational challenges in parts of Alkaleri Local Government Area.

According to him, poor road infrastructure remains a major obstacle to the movement of troops and emergency response during security operations.

Responding to the concerns raised by the GOC, Governor Mohammed disclosed that the road leading to Mansur, one of the communities affected by insecurity, had already been awarded for construction.

He expressed optimism that the project would improve access to the area and enhance security operations.

The governor also urged the Nigerian Army to establish additional military formations in strategic locations across the state, particularly around Azare and Tafawa Balewa communities, to strengthen security and improve the military’s response to emerging threats.

He assured the Army of his administration’s continued cooperation in efforts to protect lives and property across Bauchi State.