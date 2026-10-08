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Another Lawmaker Withdraws From 2027 Assembly Race

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Bauchi State Assembly
Bauchi State Assembly

Key Takeaways

  • Bauchi State House of Assembly member, Yusuf Abdullahi Itas, withdrew from the 2027 re-election race for Itas/Gadau constituency on the APM platform.
  • Itas announced his decision in an October 5, 2026 letter to the APM state chairman, calling it voluntary and thanking party leaders and constituents.
  • His exit came less than three weeks after Bauchi Assembly Chief Whip, Musa Wakili Nakwada, also quit the 2027 APM ticket in September.

Another member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Yusuf Abdullahi Itas, has pulled out of the 2027 race.

Itas is the second lawmaker in the state to withdraw from the race within weeks, Naija News understands.

Itas, who represents Itas/Gadau State Constituency, announced his withdrawal from the contest for re-election on the platform of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM).

The lawmaker made his decision known in a letter dated October 5, 2026, and addressed to the APM state chairman.

In the letter titled, “Withdrawal of Candidature for the Itas/Gadau State Constituency Seat in the Bauchi State House of Assembly,” Itas formally notified the party that he would no longer contest the seat in the 2027 general election.

He described the decision as “entirely voluntary and personal.”

Itas thanked the leadership and members of the APM for giving him the opportunity to represent the party and expressed appreciation to the people of Itas/Gadau for their encouragement and support during his time in office.

The lawmaker is the Chairman of the House Committee on Petitions and Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

His withdrawal comes less than three weeks after the Bauchi Assembly Chief Whip, Musa Wakili Nakwada, also withdrew from the 2027 Assembly race.

Nakwada, who represents Bogoro Constituency, announced his withdrawal from the APM ticket in September, Naija News understands. He did not disclose any plan to contest under another party.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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