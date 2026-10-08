Another Lawmaker Withdraws From 2027 Assembly Race

Another member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Yusuf Abdullahi Itas, has pulled out of the 2027 race.

Itas is the second lawmaker in the state to withdraw from the race within weeks, Naija News understands.

Itas, who represents Itas/Gadau State Constituency, announced his withdrawal from the contest for re-election on the platform of the Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM).

The lawmaker made his decision known in a letter dated October 5, 2026, and addressed to the APM state chairman.

In the letter titled, “Withdrawal of Candidature for the Itas/Gadau State Constituency Seat in the Bauchi State House of Assembly,” Itas formally notified the party that he would no longer contest the seat in the 2027 general election.

He described the decision as “entirely voluntary and personal.”

Itas thanked the leadership and members of the APM for giving him the opportunity to represent the party and expressed appreciation to the people of Itas/Gadau for their encouragement and support during his time in office.

The lawmaker is the Chairman of the House Committee on Petitions and Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

His withdrawal comes less than three weeks after the Bauchi Assembly Chief Whip, Musa Wakili Nakwada, also withdrew from the 2027 Assembly race.

Nakwada, who represents Bogoro Constituency, announced his withdrawal from the APM ticket in September, Naija News understands. He did not disclose any plan to contest under another party.