Zaki LG Chairman Dies In Crash After APM Meeting

The Chairman of Zaki Local Government Area of Bauchi State, Masud Umar, has died in a road accident.

Naija News reports that Umar was said to have died on Sunday night when his private car crashed at Konkiyal village in Darazo Local Government Area, about 100 kilometres from Bauchi metropolis.

He was returning to Zaki after attending a stakeholders’ meeting of the Allied Peoples Movement in Bauchi when the accident occurred.

Before he was elected chairman of Zaki LGA on August 17, 2026, the deceased was Director-General of the Bauchi State Emergency Management Agency.

Reacting to the death, Governor Bala Mohammed expressed shock, describing the late council boss as a dedicated public servant, committed grassroots politician and compassionate leader.

In a condolence message by his media aide, Mukhtar Gidado, the governor said Umar’s tenure at SEMA was marked by his commitment to alleviating the suffering of vulnerable residents and providing prompt intervention to communities hit by emergencies.

He added that as council chairman, the deceased showed commitment to grassroots development through programmes aimed at empowering youths and women, improving livelihoods and promoting inclusive growth.

Mohammed described the death as a huge loss to the deceased’s family, the people of Zaki and the state at large, especially the public service and local government administration.

He urged the family, political associates, friends and residents of Zaki to take solace in Allah.

The funeral prayer for the deceased is scheduled for 2 pm on Monday, November 2, 2026, at the palace of the District Head of Mur Mur, Zaki LGA.