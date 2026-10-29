Nigerian Army Deploys New Battalion, Artillery Regiment To Kano

The Nigerian Army has deployed a new battalion and an artillery regiment to Kano State to strengthen security and improve its response to emerging threats.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 1 Division, Major General Abubakar Sadique Muhammad Wase, disclosed this during an operational assessment visit to the 24 Battalion in Tudun Wada and the 311 Artillery Regiment in Dambatta between October 28 and 29, 2026.

Wase, who also commands Sector 1 of the Joint Task Force, Operation Fansan Yamma, said the newly established units required commitment, resilience and adequate support to achieve their operational objectives.

According to a statement issued on Thursday by the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division, Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, the GOC assured the troops that the division was working with the Kano State Government to ensure the formations attained full operational capability.

“Being fledgling formations, these units require collective resilience and dedication to achieve the desired objectives behind their establishment,” Wase said.

He pledged to prioritise the welfare of personnel and provide logistical support to enable the units to become fully operational and discharge their responsibilities effectively.

Wase, who was accompanied by the Commander, 3 Brigade, Brigadier General Saka Jimoh, also met with local government officials in Dambatta and Tudun Wada.

He called on residents of the host communities to cooperate with the military and support the new formations, stressing that collaboration between security forces and local communities was essential to maintaining a safe environment.

The Army said the deployment formed part of its broader expansion and restructuring initiative to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and improve operational responsiveness.

The assessment visit also enabled the GOC to evaluate the units’ readiness and identify areas requiring additional support before they fully assume their responsibilities.