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19 Killed As Terrorists, Troops Clash In Adamawa

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Troops of the Nigerian Army
Troops of the Nigerian Army

Key Takeaways

  • Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Hadin Kai killed 16 terrorists in Adamawa during coordinated operations between September 30 and October 1, 2026.
  • Acting Military Information Officer, Mohammed Goni, said troops ambushed a terrorist enclave in Boima, Gombi LGA, recovering three AK-47 rifles, two pump-action rifles and one Dane gun.
  • Troops also repelled coordinated attacks on the 226 Battalion in Garkida and 232 Battalion in Garaha, but three soldiers were killed and mop-up operations continued.

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Hadin Kai have neutralised 16 terrorists and recovered arms and ammunition during coordinated military operations in Adamawa State.

The operations, which took place between September 30 and October 1, 2026, covered the Boima general area of Gombi Local Government Area and other locations within Sector 4 of the operation’s area of responsibility.

Naija News reports that the Acting Military Information Officer at the Headquarters of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation Hadin Kai, Mohammed Goni, disclosed this in a post on the Nigerian Army’s X handle on Thursday, October 1.

According to the military, the operations also involved airstrikes against suspected terrorist targets and efforts to repel attacks on military positions.

The Army said troops ambushed a terrorist enclave in the Boima area of Gombi Local Government Area, killing 16 terrorists during the operation.

A search of the area after the encounter led to the recovery of three AK-47 rifles, two pump-action rifles and one Dane gun.

The troops also recovered six AK-47 magazines and a belt of pump-action cartridges.

The military said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to track down terrorists and prevent them from carrying out attacks in the North-East.

In a related development, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai carried out a precision airstrike on October 1 after an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform detected suspected terrorists in Sector 4.

The military said about 16 terrorists had gathered under a tree canopy alongside 15 motorcycles when they were spotted.

The target was subsequently engaged in a precision strike at about 5:30 a.m.

According to the Army, a follow-up assessment confirmed that the target had been destroyed, while some surviving terrorists reportedly fled the area.

Meanwhile, troops of the Nigerian Army repelled coordinated attacks on military positions at the 226 Battalion in Garkida and the 232 Battalion in Garaha.

The military said the attackers were forced to withdraw following a response from the troops.

However, three soldiers were killed during the fighting.

The Army added that wounded personnel were evacuated and were receiving medical treatment in stable condition.

‎It did not provide further details about the identities of the soldiers or the number of casualties suffered by the attackers during the assaults on the military positions.

The Theatre Command said follow-up exploitation and mop-up operations were ongoing across the affected areas.

‎It explained that the operations were part of efforts to improve coordination between ground troops and the Air Component, as well as restrict the movement and activities of terrorists across the North-East.

The military also called on members of the public to remain vigilant and provide security agencies with timely and credible information that could assist ongoing operations.

‎It stressed that cooperation between residents and security personnel remained important in efforts to tackle terrorism and improve security across the region.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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