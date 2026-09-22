Fake Army General Allegedly Attacked In Ikoyi Prison

A convicted fake Nigerian Army general, Bolarinwa Abiodun, has allegedly been assaulted by correctional officers at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre in Lagos and taken to a military hospital for treatment.

According to a source who spoke with Sahara Reporters, the incident occurred when correctional officers allegedly entered Bolarinwa’s cell while he was asleep and attacked him, causing him to fall.

The source claimed that the convict was subsequently taken to the Military Hospital on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, for medical attention.

The source further alleged that Bolarinwa had previously survived four suspected poisoning attempts and claimed that there were concerns over his safety.

A family source, who spoke about the incident, said relatives were not present when the alleged assault occurred but were later informed.

“I was not there when it happened, but I was informed that warders went to him to attack him. Maybe they wanted to do all sorts of things to him. They just woke him suddenly because he was sleeping. And pushed him. He fell to the ground,” the source said.

The family source said Bolarinwa was taken to the military hospital for treatment.

“He was rushed to the Military hospital on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi. They have taken him to the theatre, and we are still waiting for the results of some tests done,” the source added.

According to the family member, Bolarinwa alleged that he had been physically assaulted.

“When I got to him, he told me that they beat him and squeezed his private parts. I don’t know why they did that kind of thing to him. Maybe they wanted to kill him,” the source said.

The source also alleged that the officers had been searching for a mobile phone when they entered the convict’s cell.

Bolarinwa was remanded at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre in April 2022 after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned him before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos.

The EFCC charged him with 13 counts involving obtaining money by false pretence, forgery and possession of documents containing false pretences in a case involving ₦266.5 million.

The anti-graft agency alleged that Bolarinwa falsely presented himself as a Nigerian Army general and told Kodef Clearing Resources Limited that former President Muhammadu Buhari had shortlisted him and another person for appointment as Chief of Army Staff.

According to the EFCC, he demanded money from the company to “press and process the appointment.”

The commission also accused him of forging a letter of appointment as Chief of Army Staff purportedly signed by Buhari.

Other documents allegedly forged by Bolarinwa included a Nigerian Army identity card, a letter of recommendation purportedly signed by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, a certificate of confirmation and a letter of authorisation.

The EFCC said six pump-action guns, three cartridge bullets, a swagger stick and several allegedly forged documents were recovered from his residence in Alagbado, Lagos, when he was arrested on January 12, 2022.

One of the counts alleged that Bolarinwa obtained ₦111.4 million from Kodef Clearing Resources under the pretence that the money was required to facilitate his purported appointment as Chief of Army Staff.

Bolarinwa initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.

However, during the proceedings on July 7, 2022, his lawyer, Otunba Ogunleye, informed the court that his client had decided to change his plea rather than continue with a full defence.

The court then read the 13 counts to Bolarinwa again, after which he told the court, “I’m guilty.”

Justice Taiwo thereafter convicted him on all 13 counts and sentenced him to seven years’ imprisonment without the option of a fine.

The court also ordered the forfeiture of four vehicles and a property to the Nigerian Government to help recover the money lost by the complainant.

Bolarinwa was additionally ordered to pay ₦20 million in restitution, while his First Bank account was ordered closed.

In delivering judgment, Justice Taiwo noted that the convict had gone so far as to involve the names of former Presidents Buhari and Obasanjo in the documents he allegedly forged.