Soldier Alleges Pressure To Implicate Officer In Coup Case

A Lance Corporal of the Nigerian Army, Sambo Danladi, has told a court that he was allegedly handcuffed, blindfolded and taken from Enugu to Abuja by soldiers who told him that the General Officer Commanding wanted to see him.

According to Sahara Reporters, Danladi, an Infantry Corps personnel attached to the Nigerian Army in Enugu, alleged that he was subsequently detained and pressured to implicate a senior military officer, identified as Warrant Officer Nasiru, in an alleged coup plot.

The soldier made the allegations while giving evidence during his examination-in-chief on September 10, 2025.

Danladi told the court that he was returning from a special assignment when some soldiers approached him at a car park and said the GOC wanted to see him.

According to him, the soldiers assured him that the matter was official and that his commander was aware of the development.

He said he followed them into a vehicle, where he was restrained and blindfolded before being transported to Abuja.

He further stated, “I am Sambo Danladi, Infantry Corps, Nigerian Army, Enugu. I was on special assignment on 26 October, 2025. On my arrival at the car park, a soldier asked me that GOC wanted to see me. They said it was official and my commander was aware.

“I followed them into a vehicle where I was handcuffed and blindfolded and taken to Abuja. I was then taken to DIA, which I later knew.”

The witness said that the following day, a man he later identified as Captain Ukpong entered his room, took his photograph and obtained his personal information, including his Army number and residential address.

“On 27 October, someone entered my room, whom I later identified as Captain Ukpong. He snapped me and collected my biodata, my particulars, my Army numbers and where I reside,” Danladi said.

He said another officer, Lieutenant Chima, later questioned him about his identity and why he had been detained.

“He met me and asked who I am. He asked if I knew why I was here. He said that I was in DIA, Abuja. I did not know why I was there,” he testified.

According to Danladi, Chima asked him to cooperate with the investigation and questioned him about Warrant Officer Nasiru and another person, Maaji.

He further stated, “He wanted me to cooperate with the investigation team. He asked if I knew Warrant Officer Nasiru. He asked about Maaji; I didn’t know him.

“He asked my connection with Nasiru and said, ‘Where is he?’ I said he was on pass. He then left.”

Danladi said Chima and Ukpong returned on October 28 and again questioned him about his relationship with Nasiru.

He said, “On 28th, Chima and Captain Ukpong walked into my room and met me. They asked me questions, which I said I knew the warrant officer.

“They said, ‘Are you aware he is a coup plotter?’ I said no.”

He said the officers also asked whether Nasiru had given him any assignment connected to the alleged coup plot.

“He asked which work he gave, private work on the coup plot. I told him that I didn’t know. He said okay,” Danladi testified.

The soldier alleged that Ukpong later told him investigators knew nothing linked him to the alleged plot but wanted him to testify against Nasiru because of their relationship.

“Then Captain Ukpong said that he knows that there is nothing related to an issue like this. I was called here because of my closeness to Nasiru and I will testify against him,” he said.

“I said I don’t know anything and I can’t testify on what I don’t know.”

Danladi said he pleaded to be allowed to contact his wife because she would be worried about his whereabouts.

“I asked him that I am supposed to be home. I asked to call her so that she would be at rest. He said that he would tell the authority,” he said.

He alleged that Ukpong later returned and told him he could be released, but only if he agreed to implicate Nasiru.

“He later came back, and he said that they would be releasing me today. The only thing is for me to implicate the warrant officer,” the witness said.

According to Danladi, Ukpong appealed to his loyalty to the Army and assured him that he would not be implicated if he agreed to testify.

“He even quoted words in core value. He said my loyalty is to the Army, that I am a lance corporal that would not be implicated if I agree to testify,” he said.

Danladi said he requested permission to contact his wife or brother to arrange legal representation but claimed the request was rejected.

“I requested to talk to my wife or my brother to send my legal [representative]. He said no need for that since I would be released and I would be a witness and just accept what they tell me,” he testified.

The soldier further alleged that Ukpong later brought a typed statement and instructed him to read and copy it.

“Later he came back with a paper, a typed note that said I should go through it. I said everything on it didn’t happen and you expect me to write it,” Danladi said.

He alleged that parts of the document could also implicate him.

“What is there also implicated me? He promised to exonerate me, and no one would look for me. He said he won’t interrogate me,” he said.

Danladi said he eventually began copying the document. He told the court that he was later taken to another soldier, Lance Corporal Nasiru, who asked him to say what he had allegedly been promised in exchange for his cooperation.

“They took me to Lance Corporal Nasiru. In the process of copying, they called me to Lance Corporal Nasiru to tell him what they told me about being exonerated and released,” he said.

He said he subsequently returned to complete the statement.

He testified, “I returned and continued copying. Someone came in and showed me where to sign. He collected the original and I folded the copy.

“He later came back and collected the typed statement.”

Danladi further told the court that he was eventually moved to another facility, which he later identified as the IMC, where he said he remained detained.

“They took me to IMC, which I later confirmed. They detained me there since then till now,” he said.

He also complained about his treatment while in detention, alleging that he was poorly fed during the first few days.

“Also, the day I arrived on the 26th, I slept without food. On 27th, I was given food once, same on 28th,” he said.

He added that he was not allowed to contact his wife or a lawyer.

“I was not allowed to contact a lawyer or my wife,” the soldier told the court.

During cross-examination, Danladi was questioned about whether he had been informed of his right to legal representation and why he did not nominate a lawyer.

Asked, “After they explained your right to a lawyer, why didn’t you name a lawyer?” he responded, “Nobody told me right to a lawyer.”

He was also questioned about whether Lieutenant Chima had asked him to implicate anyone.

When asked, “Lt. Chima never requested you to implicate me?” Danladi replied, “That is your testimony.”

When asked whether anyone had solicited his cooperation, he responded, “Still, that is your perspective; I was there. And I am here to testify what happened to me.”

The witness also told the court that he did not have a copy of the draft statement he had allegedly been made to copy.

“I do not have the copy of the draft copy with me,” he said.

Asked to identify an exhibit, Danladi examined the document before telling the court, “I see two signatures on the first and second page.”