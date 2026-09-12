Troops Kill 18 Terrorists In Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed at least 18 terrorists after disrupting a meeting of suspected high-profile insurgents at Tumbunma Baba in the Tumbuns general area of Borno State.

Naija News reports that the operation, conducted on Friday, followed weeks of intelligence gathering which indicated that senior terrorist elements had converged in the area, reportedly using the island community as a meeting and logistics hub.

The Nigerian Army said the operation involved both the air and ground components of the North-East Joint Task Force.

In a statement on Friday, the acting Military Information Officer of Operation Hadin Kai, Cap. Mohammed Goni, said surveillance and intelligence operations were intensified after information indicated the presence of the terrorists.

According to him, further surveillance and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations conducted from September 9 confirmed the location of several terrorist structures and logistics facilities.

He said the findings established that the area was being used as a gathering and support base by the insurgents.

Goni said the intelligence was subsequently used to plan the operation carried out in the early hours of Friday.

“The intelligence was validated through further surveillance by theatre command and confirmatory ISR commencing on September 9, 2026, which pinpointed several terrorist structures and logistics hubs within the location, confirming the use of the area as a terrorist gathering and support base,” he said.

He added that the operation was launched after the targets were positively identified. Goni said military aircraft engaged the identified locations while troops on the ground blocked possible escape routes.

“While ground troops occupy all likely escape routes for further direct fire engagements. The air strikes successfully destroyed the targeted structures and neutralised over 18 terrorist elements,” he stated.

The Army spokesman said the operation significantly disrupted terrorist activities in the area by destroying structures and degrading the group’s ability to use the enclave as a meeting and logistics base.

He said an assessment conducted after the operation indicated that about 85 per cent of the objectives had been achieved.

According to Goni, the successful operation demonstrated the value of intelligence gathering, surveillance and coordination between the military’s air and ground components.

“The outcome further underscores the effectiveness of intelligence-led operations, timely ISR confirmation and coordinated employment of air assets in synergy with ground troops,” he said.

He assured residents that Operation Hadin Kai would continue to conduct intelligence-driven operations aimed at preventing terrorists from operating, regrouping and establishing logistics networks across the North-East.

Goni also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and provide security agencies with credible information to support ongoing operations.

“Members of the public are encouraged to remain vigilant and continue to provide credible and timely information to security forces to support ongoing efforts to identify and disrupt terrorist activities across the North East Theatre,” he advised.