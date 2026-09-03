Two Arrested As Troops Rescue Kidnapped General’s Wife

Troops of the Nigerian Army have rescued the wife of a retired brigadier general from suspected kidnappers in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and arrested two members of the alleged criminal gang.

Naija News reports that the victim, identified as Mrs Adonkie, wife of retired Brig. Gen. Basil Adonkie, was abducted from her Abuja residence on Tuesday, September 1.

The Army, in a statement on Wednesday, said troops of the Guards Brigade and Army Headquarters Garrison launched an operation to track the abductors shortly after receiving information about the incident.

According to the Army, intelligence gathered during the operation led soldiers towards the Aco Estate-Goza Community axis, where they encountered the kidnappers.

The statement read, “Acting on credible intelligence, the troops advanced through the Aco Estate–Goza Community axis and established contact with the kidnappers.

“Overwhelmed by the troops’ rapid response and superior firepower, the criminals abandoned the victim and fled into nearby bushes, leading to the successful rescue of Mrs Adonkie at Angwan Sabo Village.”

Following the rescue, soldiers expanded the operation towards the Aco Estate-Angwan Sayawa axis in an attempt to prevent the fleeing suspects from escaping.

Reinforcements were also deployed to strategic locations believed to be possible escape routes.

The military said the manhunt continued on Wednesday, September 2, when troops intercepted suspected members of the gang around Gaube village in Kuje Area Council.

Two suspects were arrested during the follow-up operation. The Army said soldiers also recovered an AK-47 rifle, a magazine and 19 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

The Army said security personnel had continued clearance and tracking operations across communities in the area as part of efforts to apprehend other members of the suspected kidnapping syndicate.