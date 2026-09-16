Operation Hadin Kai Gets New Commander As Ajose Takes Over

Major General Ibikunle Ajose has taken over from Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar as the Commander of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK).

Naija News reports that Ajose assumed command and assumed duty as the 16th Theatre Commander following the formal handing and taking over ceremony, which was held on 15 September 2026 at Headquarters Theatre Command, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State.

The change in command follows the shake-up and redeployment of senior officers to key command, operational and staff appointments in the Nigerian Army.

Ahead of the formal handing and taking over ceremony, Major General Abubakar hosted a Stakeholders Engagement and Media Parley as part of activities marking the end of his tenure.

During the engagement, he reflected on the mandate and achievements of the Theatre, stating that the task given to OPHK when he assumed command was to facilitate the restoration of normalcy in the North East and create an enabling environment for socio-economic activities to thrive.

He noted that over 7,000 displaced families had returned to their ancestral communities, while previously abandoned communities had been reoccupied across every Local Government Area of Borno State.

Major General Abubakar further highlighted the voluntary, safe and dignified repatriation of over 3,000 Nigerians from the Republic of Cameroon, the return of the National Youth Service Corps Orientation Scheme to Maiduguri after more than 13 years, the conduct of WAEC and NECO examinations in communities such as Banki and Gwoza, as well as the reopening of trade routes and local markets.

On operational achievements, he disclosed that troops neutralised over 1,106 JAS/ISWAP terrorists, including notable terrorist leaders, recovered over 475 assorted weapons and 24,409 rounds of ammunition of various calibres, and discovered and detonated no fewer than 295 Improvised Explosive Devices.

He added that over ₦300 million linked to terrorist financiers was intercepted, while no fewer than 758 terrorist logistics collaborators were arrested.

He added that sustained kinetic pressure, complemented by non-kinetic efforts, resulted in over 969 JAS/ISWAP fighters and their family members surrendering within the last one year, while 638 civilians were rescued from terrorist enclaves.

The Theatre was also strengthened through the operationalisation of Sector 4, induction of Nigerian Army Aviation helicopters and the Nigerian Army Remotely Piloted Aircraft System Regiment, as well as the enhancement of the Military Command and Control Centre to improve frontline surveillance and situational awareness.