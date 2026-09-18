Nigerian Army Announces Fresh Recruitment Exercise [See Details]

Nigerians with technical skills in areas such as marine operations, engineering and mechanical work have been invited to join the Nigerian Army under its 92 Regular Recruits Intake.

The Army announced that online registration for the special recruitment exercise will run from September 16 to October 21, 2026.

According to a statement posted on the Army’s 𝕏 account on Friday, the exercise is targeted at recruiting Nigerians with technical skills required for specialized areas of military service.

Those eligible to apply include boat operators, marine mechanics, electrical and mechanical engineers, as well as other technical apprentices.

The Army said applicants must meet all stipulated requirements and complete their registration within the period set for the exercise.

Applicants must be Nigerian citizens by birth and must be between 18 and 35 years old as of October 21, 2026.

The Army also warned that the recruitment process is completely free, urging prospective applicants not to pay individuals or organizations claiming to have the ability to secure recruitment slots.

Qualified candidates have been advised to submit their applications online before the October 21 deadline.

The exercise is part of the Nigerian Army’s efforts to strengthen its ranks with personnel who possess specialized technical skills.

In other news, the Nigerian Army, barely a week ago, dismissed reports that a group of Islamic scholars was abducted at the residence of former Zamfara State Governor Abdul’aziz Abubakar Yari, in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of the state.Nigeria Travel Guides

However, the Army confirmed that some persons were abducted while travelling from the Sububu forest axis in Bakura Local Government Area towards Talata Mafara.

Naija News reports that the Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 8 Division/Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Lt. Col. Olaniyi Osoba, debunked the report in a statement on Sunday.

He described the reports linking the abduction to Yari’s residence as misleading and false.

Osoba stated categorically that “no cleric was abducted at Senator Yari’s residence,” stressing that the reported location of the abduction was incorrect.

According to him, intelligence available to the military indicated that the victims were abducted while travelling from the Sububu forest axis in Bakura Local Government Area towards Talata Mafara.

The Army said security personnel were working to locate and rescue the abducted persons, adding that troops, in collaboration with other security agencies and local intelligence networks, had intensified operations in the area.

The Army urged members of the public to exercise restraint and avoid circulating sensational or unverified reports that could cause panic or compromise ongoing military operations.