Nigerian Army Deploys 87 Trained Soldiers To Security Theatres

The Nigerian Army has graduated 87 newly trained soldiers for deployment to various theatres of Operation FANSAN YAMMA as part of efforts to strengthen ongoing security operations.

The soldiers, who are members of the 90 Regular Intake, completed the eight-week Exercise Shining Star X/26 at the 1 Division Training School, Dalet Barracks, Kawo, Kaduna, Naija News understands.

The graduation ceremony was held on Friday, with the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army and Commander, Sector 1, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Abubakar Sadique Muhammad Wase, represented by the Chief of Staff, 1 Division, Brigadier General TM Opurum.

Speaking at the ceremony, Opurum said the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, approved the training to strengthen army formations and improve operational readiness.

He said the exercise was also designed to build resilience, teamwork and professionalism among the troops.

According to him, the soldiers were trained in several areas, including field operations, live-fire drills, battle inoculation, land navigation, watermanship, tactical motorcycle operations and Improvised Explosive Device awareness.

He said the training aimed to prepare the soldiers to respond effectively to security challenges within the Division’s Area of Responsibility.

The General Officer Commanding said the training also tested the soldiers’ physical and mental strength.

He explained that the exercises exposed them to simulated combat fatigue, stress and sleep deprivation to test their endurance, alertness and ability to work as a team.

Opurum urged the graduates to put the skills they acquired during the training into practice as they begin their assignments.

He also charged them to remain disciplined and loyal while strictly following the Nigerian Army’s code of conduct and rules of engagement.

Earlier, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Physical Training and Divisional Training Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Pharouk Mohammed, said the soldiers underwent intensive tactical, weapon-handling and counter-terrorism training.

He said the 87 graduates had met the required standards in character and learning and were prepared to carry out their constitutional duties.

Speaking on behalf of the graduating soldiers, the Course Leader, Private Kapnim Bitrus, thanked the commanders and instructors for their guidance and support throughout the training.

The ceremony also featured military demonstrations, including a rapid rifle stripping and assembly competition and a counter-ambush display. The event ended with the presentation of certificates to the 87 soldiers and a group photograph.