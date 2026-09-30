Alleged Coup: Army Postpones Court Martial Ruling For Fourth Time

The Nigerian Army has announced a postponement of the ruling of the General Court Martial (GCM) hearing the alleged coup plot case involving some military officers accused of attempting to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

According to Sahara Reporters, the ruling, which had earlier been scheduled for Wednesday, September 30, 2026, has now been moved to Monday, October 5, 2026.

This was disclosed in a notice signed by Major MU Ardo, identified as the Liaison Officer, issued to members of the court and other concerned parties.

The Army stated that the GCM sitting earlier adjourned to Wednesday had been postponed.

The new sitting is scheduled to commence at 10am at the Scorpion Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja.

The latest postponement makes it the fourth time the ruling has been deferred, further delaying the conclusion of the military trial involving the soldiers accused in connection with the alleged coup plot against President Tinubu.

The Army did not disclose the reason for the latest postponement in the notice.

The notice simply stated: “Any inconvenience caused is highly regretted.”