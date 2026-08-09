Military Wanted List Triggers Fear Within ISWAP Leadership

Senior commanders of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have reportedly become apprehensive following the release of a military wanted list containing the names and photographs of suspected leaders of the terrorist group.

Intelligence reports obtained by counter-insurgency expert Zagazola Makama indicated that the materials released by troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) had triggered suspicion within ISWAP’s leadership in the Lake Chad region.

According to the report, some commanders were said to be questioning how Nigerian security forces obtained what they considered accurate information about senior members of the group.

A senior ISWAP leader identified as Ba Shuwa reportedly expressed surprise over the accuracy of the names, photographs and other identifying information contained in the wanted materials circulated by troops.

The development was said to have heightened concerns within the group that its leadership and operational networks may have been penetrated by military intelligence.

Sources familiar with the development said some commanders were becoming increasingly suspicious that information about their identities, movements and activities had been compromised.

The claims could not be independently verified.

The latest development comes amid reports of internal disagreements and leadership tensions within ISWAP, raising the possibility that the new suspicions could deepen existing mistrust among commanders.

The wanted materials contain photographs and identifying details of suspected terrorist commanders and form part of efforts by security forces to disrupt insurgent networks in the North-East.

Security sources said the circulation of the information was also intended to demonstrate the military’s knowledge of ISWAP’s leadership structure and restrict the movement of wanted commanders.

The reported reaction of Ba Shuwa, according to the sources, suggests that the strategy may also be generating uncertainty within the terrorist organisation over the extent of intelligence available to Nigerian security forces.

Security agencies are said to be monitoring developments within the group to assess whether the growing suspicion will affect its command structure and internal cohesion.