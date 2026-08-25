US Begins Drone, Tactical Training For Nigerian Troops In Bauchi

The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) has revealed that US forces have commended the training of Nigerian troops as part of efforts to strengthen security cooperation between both countries.

Naija News understands that the training includes unmanned aircraft systems, combat casualty care and other military skills.

In a report released on Monday, AFRICOM said the training includes Combat Lifesaver and Tactical Combat Casualty Care instruction, weapons familiarisation, camouflage, water treatment and testing, explosive ordnance disposal, small-unit tactics and unmanned aircraft systems.

According to the Command, the training was conducted at an undisclosed operating location in Bauchi State.

It said it formed part of a broader US-Nigeria security cooperation mission aimed at enhancing military capability, readiness and long-term partner capacity.

The report read: “U.S. and Nigerian forces are conducting a series of training events at Operating Location Bauchi, Nigeria, aimed at sharing military expertise, strengthening partner capacity and building relationships between service members from both nations.

“Training conducted between U.S. and Nigerian forces at Bauchi has included Combat Lifesaver and Tactical Combat Casualty Care instruction, weapons familiarisation, camouflage, water treatment and testing, explosive ordnance disposal, small-unit tactics and unmanned aircraft system training.”

Speaking on the training, a logistics officer assigned to the US Army Southern European Task Force, Africa and the operations officer at OL Bauchi, Capt Gabriel Feingold, said US units provided Nigerian leadership with a list of training options from which they selected areas of interest.

The report said unmanned aircraft systems generated particular interest among the Nigerian forces, with Sgt Mark Murphy, an intelligence analyst assigned to the 13th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, leading about 10 members of the Nigerian Air Force Special Forces Regiment through the training.

The session began with about 45 minutes of instruction before the Nigerian personnel received hands-on training on operating the aircraft.

The US report said the joint exercises went beyond technical and operational skills, creating opportunities for American and Nigerian service members to build relationships and improve interoperability.

Feingold said the interactions were particularly valuable at the lower levels of both forces.

“It helps build relationships between Soldiers and the partner force, especially at the lower levels,” he said.