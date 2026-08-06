Coup Suspects’ Families Demand Probe Of Alleged Bank Withdrawals

Families of some military officers standing trial over an alleged plot to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have called for an independent investigation into suspected unauthorised transactions on the detainees’ bank accounts.

The relatives alleged that funds were withdrawn, airtime purchased and loans obtained through some of the officers’ accounts while they remained in military custody.

They said the allegations raised serious questions about the protection of detainees’ financial information and the conduct of officials responsible for their custody.

The allegations have not been independently verified, while the military authorities have yet to publicly respond.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, the relatives said available evidence suggested that some transactions were conducted without the knowledge or approval of the detained officers.

“We, the families of the detained military officers, are calling for an immediate and independent investigation into the alleged unauthorised access to, and withdrawal of funds from, the personal bank accounts of some of our loved ones while they remain in detention,” they said.

The families maintained that investigators should establish how the accounts were accessed and determine whether anyone abused official authority or unlawfully obtained the detainees’ banking details.

“We believe these allegations warrant a thorough investigation to establish how the accounts were accessed and whether any individual abused their position or unlawfully obtained sensitive banking details,” they added.

The families urged the authorities to identify and prosecute anyone found responsible for the alleged transactions.

They also called for the recovery of any money unlawfully withdrawn and the introduction of safeguards for the assets and personal property of detainees.

“We are urging the relevant authorities to identify and prosecute anyone found responsible, recover any unlawfully withdrawn funds where appropriate, and implement strong measures to safeguard the personal property and financial assets of all persons in custody,” they said.

According to them, protecting detainees from financial exploitation is a fundamental responsibility of the state.

An earlier report alleged that the mobile phones of some detainees were forcefully accessed after their arrests, exposing banking applications and other sensitive information.

Relatives claimed suspicious transactions began shortly afterwards and continued for several weeks.

“They forcefully accessed their phones. After that, they started using their bank accounts,” one family member alleged.

“Anytime we tried to use our father’s debit card, it always showed that there was no money in the account.”

Documents reviewed by the publication reportedly showed three successful logins to a Zenith Bank mobile banking account belonging to one detainee on July 14, 2026.

The login notifications were recorded at 11.06am, 1.33pm and 3.42pm.

The relatives said the officer was in military detention at the time and had no access to his phone.

Financial records cited in the report showed that one affected account contained approximately ₦5.2m on April 23, 2026.

The balance was allegedly reduced over subsequent weeks until about ₦5,000 remained.

Another record reportedly showed that a ₦197,000 loan was disbursed into one detainee’s account on June 11, with an upfront charge of ₦23,000.

The family maintained that the account holder neither applied for nor authorised the loan.

The relatives urged families of other detained suspects to obtain account statements covering the period of detention to determine whether similar transactions had occurred.

The demand comes amid controversy over the conditions under which military personnel accused of participating in the alleged coup plot are being held.

One defendant, Capt. M.L. Muhammad, reportedly suffered convulsions and collapsed in detention, leading to the suspension of court-martial proceedings.

Security sources alleged that the officer was held in a deep underground facility operated by the Defence Intelligence Agency and developed severe medical complications.