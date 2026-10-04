Army Retires Master Warrant Officers

The Nigerian Army has held a farewell ceremony for discharged Master Warrant Officers of the Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, Kaduna State, urging them to remain good ambassadors of the military after leaving service.

The ceremony was held in the Depot’s conference room and was attended by the Commandant, Brigadier General Usman Ahmad, principal staff officers, and heads of departments.

The Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria, Chikadibia Anele, disclosed the development in a post on the Nigerian Army’s 𝕏 handle on Saturday.

Addressing the departing personnel, Ahmad urged them to maintain cordial relationships with the communities where they would settle after their military careers.

He also reminded them of their responsibility to uphold the values of the Nigerian Army even after leaving active service.

“Ensure peaceful relationships with the communities in which you choose to settle and remain good ambassadors of the Nigerian Army,” the commandant said.

Ahmad also encouraged the discharged soldiers to continue contributing to the protection of civilians while maintaining healthy lifestyles through hobbies and other activities.

“You should strive to protect the civil populace and achieve a balance by engaging in other hobbies and extracurricular activities to keep yourselves fit, as you no longer have the leisure of going to work every day,” he said.

The commandant, speaking on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, commended the Master Warrant Officers for their years of service and sacrifices to the nation.

He wished them success as they begin the next phase of their lives outside active military service.

Responding on behalf of the discharged personnel, the outgoing Regimental Sergeant Major of the Depot, Master Warrant Officer Joshua Agwaru, expressed appreciation to the Commandant for his leadership, mentorship and guidance.

Agwaru assured the Army that the retirees remained willing to contribute their experience whenever called upon.

“We thank the Commandant for his mentorship and guidance. We assure the Commandant, the institution, and the Army at large that we will always be available when needed to serve in other capacities,” he said.