Nigerian Army Announces Live Ammunition Exercise In Kaduna

Residents and farmers in parts of Kaduna State have been warned to stay away from a military training ground ahead of a two-week live ammunition exercise by the Nigerian Army.

The Army said the exercise, tagged Exercise Vulcan Glow XII, would take place from October 5 to October 18 at the Nigerian Army Military Training Area in Kachia, Kaduna State.

The warning was contained in a statement issued on Friday by Maj. G.A. Okupe, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, Naija News reports.

Okupe disclosed that the exercise would involve the use of live ammunition, as well as the movement of military personnel and equipment within the designated training area.

He advised residents and farmers in the surrounding communities to avoid the training ground throughout the exercise to prevent any safety risks.

The Army spokesman urged members of the public, particularly those living or carrying out activities around the affected area, to comply with the safety advisory.

He also appealed to community stakeholders and media organisations to help spread the information to ensure that residents are aware of the exercise and its possible risks.

According to Okupe, Exercise Vulcan Glow XII is part of the Corps of Artillery’s annual training activities designed to improve the skills and operational readiness of its personnel in artillery operations.

He assured residents that the Army would put all necessary safety measures in place throughout the exercise.