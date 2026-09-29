Kaduna Suspends 66th Independence Day Celebration

The Kaduna State Government has suspended the 66th Independence Day celebration, originally scheduled for Thursday, October 1, 2026.

The suspension takes effect immediately, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Ahmed Maiyaki, on behalf of Governor Uba Sani.

In a statement titled, ‘Suspension of the 66th National Independence Day Celebration’, Maiyaki informed residents and other stakeholders of the government’s decision.

“This is to inform the general public that the Kaduna State Government has suspended the 66th National Independence Day Celebration, earlier scheduled to take place on Thursday, 1st October 2026.

“The suspension takes effect immediately, Monday, 28th September 2026,” the statement read.

The state government expressed regret over any inconvenience caused by the suspension and thanked residents and stakeholders for their understanding.

“The Kaduna State Government regrets any inconvenience this decision may have caused and appreciates the cooperation, understanding, and support of the general public and all stakeholders,” Maiyaki added.

In other news, President Bola Tinubu is expected to participate in activities marking Nigeria’s 66th Independence Anniversary in Lagos State.

Tinubu is expected to remain in Lagos through Thursday, October 1st, when he will deliver an Independence Day broadcast to Nigerians.

The Federal Government announced that the President’s Independence Day broadcast will be part of the 66th anniversary activities, with other events including a public lecture scheduled for September 30.