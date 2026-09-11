Uba Sani Appoints New Commissioners, Aides

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has approved the appointment of three new commissioners, 45 aides and 40 members of various boards as part of efforts to strengthen his administration and improve governance in the state.

Naija News reports that the appointments were announced in a statement issued by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Ibraheem Musa, on Friday.

According to the statement, the new officials are expected to support the administration in carrying out its development programmes, improving public service and promoting economic growth across Kaduna State.

Ben Kure, the Managing Director of the Kaduna State Media Corporation, KSMC, has been appointed as the new Commissioner for Sports Development.

The governor also appointed Amina Akilu Dalhat as Commissioner for Special Duties I, while Abdullahi Garba Abbas will serve as Commissioner for Special Duties II.

Haliru Soba, who previously served as the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, was appointed Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration).

Sani also approved the appointment of new chairmen and members for several government boards and agencies.

Munir Jafaru was appointed Chairman of the Kaduna State Health Care Board, while Bashir Gamagira Saidu will head the Kaduna Vigilance Service Board.

Other appointments include former Justice Gideon Isa Kurada as Chairman of the College of Education, Gidan Waya.

Esther Bago was named Chairperson of the Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development, while Dr Yusuf Aliyu Bature was appointed Chairman of the Kaduna Hospital Supply Management Agency.

Engr Namadi Musa was also appointed Chairman of the Kaduna Rural Access Roads Authority.