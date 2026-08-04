2027 Election Already Concluded – Says Kaduna Gov Sani

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has declared that the 2027 presidential election is already settled.

Sani expressed optimism that President Bola Tinubu will secure at least 95 per cent of the votes in the northern region.

Sani stated this on Tuesday during the flag-off of the 122-kilometre Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road project, Naija News reports.

The governor said the people of Kaduna State were pleased with Tinubu’s administration, particularly with the Federal Government’s ongoing road projects in the state and other parts of Northern Nigeria.

According to him, Kaduna remains the political and economic capital of Northern Nigeria, making its development important to the growth of the entire region.

He said, “We have to be happy with what he has done for us and whether we like it or not, Kaduna is the capital of Northern Nigeria, everyone is proud of Kaduna.

“Kaduna’s development is a development for all the states of Northern Nigeria, so we are happy and grateful to the president for recognising that Kaduna is the heart of Northern Nigeria.

“We will continue to support the president. I have no doubt in my mind that the 2027 election has been concluded, and we are giving President Tinubu at least 95 per cent of the total votes. There is no doubt about that and I stand to be challenged.”

Sani also listed some of the Federal Government’s ongoing and planned road projects in Kaduna State, saying they would further boost development and improve transportation across the state.

He noted that work was ongoing on the Western Bypass, stretching from the Abuja junction to the Kawo Motor Park, under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Works.

The governor also disclosed that the construction of the Eastern Bypass, which he described as critical to the people of Kaduna, would resume soon.

“The Western Bypass is ongoing from the Abuja junction to the Kawo Motor Park and that is also a construction undertaken by the Federal Ministry of Works under the able leadership of Tinubu.

“We are resuming the construction of Eastern Bypass, which is extremely very critical for our people. It will resume according to my conversation with the Minister in the next two weeks, by the grace of God.

“So, all these are things the president is doing for the people of Kaduna State,” he said.

‘No President Has Done What Tinubu Is Doing For North’

The governor further praised Tinubu for what he described as unprecedented development efforts in Northern Nigeria.

Sani said he had recently challenged anyone who disagreed with his position to point to a previous president who had done more for the region.

“About two weeks ago, I came out boldly and said no president in the history of Nigeria has done what Tinubu did for us here in Northern Nigeria, and I challenge anyone to come up with anything contrary to what I have said,” he said.

The governor said former Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, and the Minister of Works had also highlighted some of the projects being undertaken by the Tinubu administration in the North.

“Tinubu has done a lot. Only now, my brother and friend, Masari, stood here and mentioned most of the projects that Mr President is doing in Northern Nigeria; again, the Minister came up here and confirmed all those projects.

“Let me ask a question: Why was it that other leaders were not doing what Tinubu is doing today for Northern Nigeria? Was it that Northern Nigeria was not a priority or that was not their concern?

“We thank Tinubu for the love for the North and humanity,” Sani added.