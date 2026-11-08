They Will Go From House To House, Check Under Your Bed – Kwankwaso Raises Alarm Over Tinubu’s Tax Policies

‎The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has faulted the National Assembly for approving policies and bills presented by President Bola Tinubu regardless of public concern.

He claimed that the National Assembly approves bills without considering their implications and described lawmakers as a rubber stamp for Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Kwankwaso made the allegation while speaking at the inauguration of the NDC campaign council in Jigawa State, which was held in Dutse, the state capital.

‎He specifically faulted the National Assembly for passing the tax reform bills, alleging that some lawmakers supported the process despite concerns about its implications for ordinary Nigerians.

“The worst part of it is that the session for the approval of the tax bill was chaired by one of us from Kano. Even the Senate President intentionally refused to attend because he did not want to be part of it,” he said.

‎Kwankwaso further alleged that the Federal Government delayed implementing tax collection because it feared losing the forthcoming 2027 general election.

‎“The bill has been passed into law, but the Federal Government is now afraid of losing the election. That is why it has delayed the collection.

‎“As soon as they get a second chance, God forbid, Nigerians will suffer from different kinds of tax collection. They will start going from house to house, checking even under your bed to collect taxes,” he added

‎The former Kano State governor said both chambers of the National Assembly had abandoned their constitutional responsibility to independently scrutinise government policies and protect the interests of the people.

‎“Our National Assembly members have become rubber stamps. They are just there, waiting for the President to present proposals for approval, regardless of public concerns or possible consequences,” he said.

‎He also expressed concern about the Federal Government’s continued borrowing despite revenues generated through taxation, subsidy removal, and other sources.