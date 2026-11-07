Insecurity Will Cost Tinubu 2027 Election – Imasuagbon

African Democratic Congress chieftain, Kenneth Imasuagbon, has said President Bola Tinubu’s inability to tackle insecurity will lead to his defeat in the 2027 presidential election.

Naija News reports that Imasuagbon made the prediction while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday.

Imasuagbon accused the President of having no clear plan to address the killings, kidnappings and displacements across the country.

“Tinubu is going to lose this election. He is clueless about security,” he said.

He said Nigerians had grown weary of the government’s repeated assurances that the situation would improve.

The ADC chieftain argued that any leader who cannot safeguard lives and property has no moral justification to ask for another term.

He said voters would not be swayed by propaganda or money in 2027, but by the fear and insecurity they experience daily.

In other news, Imasuagbon, has said the Federal High Court judgment voiding the party’s process for producing former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as its 2027 presidential candidate is against constitutional principles.

Naija News reports that Imasuagbon’s reaction followed Thursday’s judgment by the Federal High Court in Abuja, which sacked the David Mark-led ADC leadership and invalidated actions taken by the party under the leadership, including the process that produced Atiku as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Justice Peter Lifu delivered the judgment in a suit filed by a former National Deputy Chairman of the party, Nafiu Bala Gombe, who challenged the process through which the Mark-led leadership assumed control of the ADC.