Atiku’s Camp Reacts As Tinubu Almost Falls During APC Campaign In Akwa Ibom (Video)

The camp of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has made a fresh call for President Bola Tinubu to quit the 2027 presidential race.

The call came on Friday from Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, after a video of President Tinubu staggering at an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Akwa Ibom State went viral.

Naija News reports that the President staggered and had to be quickly supported while walking towards the vehicle during the APC campaign rally.

Ibe questioned the ability of President Tinubu to survive the rigours of another presidential campaign as he seeks a second term in office.

He also called on the First Lady, Remi Tinubu and the President’s son, Seyi Tinubu, to counsel the President to withdraw from the 2027 race.

“Tinubu’s latest campaign appearance raises a question the APC can no longer brush aside. Is he up to the demands of another presidential campaign and a second term?

“Aunty Remi and Seyi, you are among those closest to him. Give him the honest counsel his party seems unwilling to offer. Urge him to step out of the race with dignity,” Ibe wrote on 𝕏.

See the video.