Heavens Won’t Fall If Atiku Is Not On 2027 Ballot – Keyamo Tackles ADC Presidential Candidate 

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the Federal High Court judgment nullifying the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by former Senate President David Mark.

Naija News reports that the court also invalidated the process that produced former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

Keyamo defended the court’s decision, insisting that judicial rulings should be judged based on available facts and evidence rather than public opinion or political interests.

The minister made his position known in a post shared on his social media account on Friday.

He maintained that heaven would not fall if Atiku failed to appear on the ballot in the 2027 presidential election.

He wrote: “You cannot abuse judges and blackmail the judiciary when it doesn’t go your way. Heavens will not fall if a certain Atiku Abubakar is not on the ballot in 2027.”

In other news, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has said the president is prepared for a major election showdown with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on January 16, 2027.

Ajayi made the remark following the ruling by Justice Peter Lifu of the Abuja Federal High Court, which sacked the David Mark-led ADC leadership and also dismissed Atiku’s presidential candidacy.

In a post on his 𝕏 handle, Ajayi clarified that neither Tinubu nor the All Progressives Congress (APC) had any role in the court’s decision.