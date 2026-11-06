 Skip to content
Politics

Heavens Won’t Fall If Atiku Is Not On 2027 Ballot – Keyamo Tackles ADC Presidential Candidate 

Published
By Doris Ijeoma Israel
Follow Naija News on Google
0 Comments
Festus Keyamo and Atiku Abubakar
Festus Keyamo and Atiku Abubakar

Key Takeaways

  • Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo defended the Federal High Court judgment nullifying David Mark’s ADC leadership and the process that produced Atiku Abubakar as its 2027 presidential candidate.
  • Keyamo said judicial rulings should rest on facts and evidence rather than political interests, adding that heavens would not fall if Atiku missed the 2027 ballot.
  • Presidential aide Temitope Ajayi denied that President Bola Tinubu or the APC influenced the ruling and said Tinubu was ready to face Atiku in the election.

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to the Federal High Court judgment nullifying the leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by former Senate President David Mark.

Naija News reports that the court also invalidated the process that produced former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2027 general election.

Keyamo defended the court’s decision, insisting that judicial rulings should be judged based on available facts and evidence rather than public opinion or political interests.

The minister made his position known in a post shared on his social media account on Friday.

He maintained that heaven would not fall if Atiku failed to appear on the ballot in the 2027 presidential election.

He wrote: “You cannot abuse judges and blackmail the judiciary when it doesn’t go your way. Heavens will not fall if a certain Atiku Abubakar is not on the ballot in 2027.”

In other news, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Temitope Ajayi, has said the president is prepared for a major election showdown with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on January 16, 2027.

Ajayi made the remark following the ruling by Justice Peter Lifu of the Abuja Federal High Court, which sacked the David Mark-led ADC leadership and also dismissed Atiku’s presidential candidacy.

In a post on his 𝕏 handle, Ajayi clarified that neither Tinubu nor the All Progressives Congress (APC) had any role in the court’s decision.

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via doris@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.